7 best places to see Rath Yatra apart from Puri

Puri attracts pilgrims every year for their renowned Rath Yatra. However, it is not the only place where this ritual is performed with all its traditions and passion. There are some cities where the ritual has been going on for ages, as well as some others that are famous because of their unique practices.
Baripada is one of the ancient towns in Odisha that hosts Rath Yatra, apart from Puri. The erstwhile princely state of the Mayurbhanj kingdom has been celebrating this festival since 1575, when the Jagannath Temple was established by Shri Baidyanath Bhanj.
The uniqueness of Baripada lies in its exclusive tradition. The chariot of Subhadra is drawn solely by women. This practice was started in 1975 to celebrate the International Women's Year. Baripada is situated at a distance of around 250 km from Bhubaneswar and 195 km from Kolkata.
Close to the palace of Ranpur in Nayagarh is a huge Jagannath Temple complex. It is said that the temple was established in the year 1363, and the Rath Yatra tradition was started in 1754. Ranpur is about 70 km away from Bhubaneswar, and so you will easily be able to visit Ranpur on a day trip.
One of the earliest Rath Yatras of Bengal is celebrated at Mahesh, in Hooghly district. According to local traditions, this festival was started by Kamalakar Pipilai, an intimate friend of Shri Chaitanya, after he took charge of the idols of Jagannath and his brothers.
This current nine-spired wooden car was manufactured in 1885 by the Martin Burn Company. Mahesh lies a mere 25 km away from Kolkata. The procession usually takes place in the afternoon and attracts crowds every year.
Renowned for its Vaishnav tradition and terracotta temples, Guptipara has been organizing Rath Yatra from 1745 onwards. The first Rath had 13 spires. But after its breakdown in 1873, it was reconstructed with nine spires. It is one of the best places to see Rath Yatra with less tourist rush.
The procession begins from Brindaban Chandra Temple and proceeds for a short distance. The festive atmosphere is further enhanced by a fun fair. Visitors get the opportunity to savour the speciality dish of the place known as Gupo Sandesh.
Rath Yatra at Mahishadal is conducted with the sponsorship of the erstwhile royal family of Mahishadal. According to historical records, Rani Janaki Devi initiated the ritual in the year 1776. While the chariot may have been refurbished, the event still draws a huge crowd across the nation. Mahishadal is located at a distance of 100 km from Kolkata.
According to reports, the Jagannath Temple in Rajapur contains idols made some 500 years ago. The temple currently comes under the management of ISKCON. The deities make a journey of 5 kilometres during Rath Yatra to the ISKCON temple complex in Mayapur. The town of Rajapur is some 150 kilometres away from Kolkata, or you could even come via Nabdwip and Mayapur. This is undoubtedly one of the best places to see Rath Yatra.
Ahmedabad is also home to one of the biggest Rath Yatra festivals in all of India. The festival starts from the more than 400-year-old Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area and follows a 14-km route through the city.
Celebrations begin with the Mangla Aarti and Pahind Vidhi Royal Procession, during which the road is purified for the movement of the chariots. The decorated elephants and camels, tabla procession, martial arts performances by akhadas and bhajans by religious groups transform the fair into a grand spectacle. The fair draws lakhs of devotees and is heavily guarded by security measures.
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