7 best places to see Rath Yatra apart from Puri

Baripada is one of the ancient towns in Odisha that hosts Rath Yatra, apart from Puri. The erstwhile princely state of the Mayurbhanj kingdom has been celebrating this festival since 1575, when the Jagannath Temple was established by Shri Baidyanath Bhanj.

The uniqueness of Baripada lies in its exclusive tradition. The chariot of Subhadra is drawn solely by women. This practice was started in 1975 to celebrate the International Women's Year. Baripada is situated at a distance of around 250 km from Bhubaneswar and 195 km from Kolkata.