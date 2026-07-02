This Indian village has no doors or locks

Shani Shingapur is unlike any other village in India. This unique village is situated in the district of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. It is famous for a custom which leaves even visitors amazed. Most houses, shops, and other places do not have locks or doors. For many generations, people in this village have been worshipping Lord Shani to protect themselves from burglary and other ill happenings.

The story behind Shani Shingapur and its lock-free tradition

The distinct custom of the village is nearly 300 years old. According to local belief, a black stone, which was considered the manifestation of Lord Shani himself, was found in the river bed. Rather than constructing a temple for the deity, they placed him on an open platform. The villagers believe he himself would guard the whole village.