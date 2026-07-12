5 extreme sports in Southeast Asia that are not for everyone

The white water rafting of Nepal offers beautiful mountain scenery along with the mighty rivers fed by the glaciers of the Himalayas. Although rafting can be safely conducted commercially, the dangers tend to multiply very quickly when tougher routes are chosen. The rivers are rated from Class I to Class VI, with Class I-II providing easy waters for family and beginner rafters. Class III rivers have thrilling rapids that demand paddling.

The Trishuli River continues to be the most preferred river to raft, with easy Class II – III rapids and guides available to help newbies. On the other hand, the Bhote Koshi River is a totally different river, with quick, steep, and extremely difficult Class IV – V rapids. The Sun Koshi River and the Karnali River should be avoided because they flow through remote areas, where getting medical help can be an issue.