5 extreme sports in Southeast Asia that are not for everyone

Be it Nepal’s wild rivers flowing from glaciers or underwater caves in Thailand, extreme sports in south-east Asia beckon adrenaline junkies. But there are many dangers involved in such activities, which depend upon weather, terrain, expertise, and support. In fact, the geography of the area presents some of the most thrilling challenges in the world, and those have to be dealt with cautiously.
The white water rafting of Nepal offers beautiful mountain scenery along with the mighty rivers fed by the glaciers of the Himalayas. Although rafting can be safely conducted commercially, the dangers tend to multiply very quickly when tougher routes are chosen. The rivers are rated from Class I to Class VI, with Class I-II providing easy waters for family and beginner rafters. Class III rivers have thrilling rapids that demand paddling.
The Trishuli River continues to be the most preferred river to raft, with easy Class II – III rapids and guides available to help newbies. On the other hand, the Bhote Koshi River is a totally different river, with quick, steep, and extremely difficult Class IV – V rapids. The Sun Koshi River and the Karnali River should be avoided because they flow through remote areas, where getting medical help can be an issue.
The Indonesian coastlines form amazing cliff diving spots. However, it is also considered one of the extreme sports in south-east Asia. Popular spots in the areas of Nusa Ceningan and Nusa Penida have fast-flowing water and currents that make swimming back from the point of diving very difficult and sometimes impossible.
There are also hazards because of tides. An area that seems safe when the tides are high could become hazardous as soon as the tides go down and dangerous volcanic rocks and reefs are revealed. Cliff jumping areas can have hazardous rock formations and dangerous means of getting out of the water.
Thailand offers spectacular sites for recreational diving. But cave diving in Thailand can only be undertaken by people who have been specially trained in technical diving. The whole scenario is quite different from recreational diving. The diver cannot simply swim to the surface when an emergency occurs.
Large volumes of rainfall can cause immediate creation of undercurrents, flash floods, and sediment movements. The water can change from very clear water to pitch black within moments in case of mud and silt being stirred up. There are very constricted areas in some caves that have passages that are smaller than 15 inches, requiring divers to get rid of their gear. Such sites include Samaesan Hole in Chonburi, Wang Long near Phi Phi Islands, and The Chimney on Koh Haa.
Vietnam is home to some of the largest cave systems on Earth, yet it is incredibly dangerous to attempt exploring them on your own. This is because the caves are located in remote jungle areas with numerous drop-offs and unexpected flash floods.
Major caves can only be visited with the help of permitted guided tours. Visiting the Hang Son Doong cave, which is the biggest cave in the world, takes several days of walking, crossing rivers, and scaling the 'Great Wall of Vietnam.' On the other hand, visiting the Tu Lan caves requires several days of walking, rock climbing, and swimming through the underground rivers.
Deep-water soloing at Railay and Tonsai beaches in Krabi, Thailand, involves a combination of rock climbing and falls in open waters. While in deep water soloing, although one lands in the water and not on the ground, the practice is very dangerous. One can get injured while falling.
The presence of the ocean brings unexpected elements such as currents, swell, and low visibility. In the event of a fall, it will be difficult for the climber to get back to the boat, or he will be pressed against razor-sharp cliffs. Moreover, there are some regions that have limitations concerning free climbing in deep waters, making it one of the extreme sports in south-east Asia.