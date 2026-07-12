How a tiger hunt led to the rediscovery of the Ajanta Caves in 1819

A tiger hunt in 1819 led to the discovery of one of the most fascinating archaeological sites in India. Captain John Smith of the Madras Regiment, who was on a tiger hunt in the interior of Maharashtra, stumbled upon the Ajanta Caves, a series of rock-cut Buddhist temples.

Ajanta Caves: The accidental discovery that changed history

This tale began when John Smith heard a voice while hunting. Soon enough, he met a young shepherd who was willing to take him to places where tigers lived in exchange for a prize. They were standing close to the Waghora or Tiger River, in the present-day Aurangabad district. Instead of seeing a tiger there, John Smith saw something peculiar from high up above the river. There was something in golden red colour between a few pillars that had been chiselled out of stone.