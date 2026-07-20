Pretshila in Gaya: The mysterious hill believed to free souls from the Preta state

Situated about 10 kilometres away from Gaya town in the state of Bihar, Pretshila is among the most sacred locations where the ritual of Pind-Daan and Shraddha for deceased souls is held. Recognized to be a highly spiritual place, it is believed that the souls which take on a ghost form owing to their unnatural demise, either due to an accident or suicide, attain salvation through the ritual ceremonies conducted here.

Pretshila: A sacred hill where faith meets ancient legends

Pretshila, also known as Preta Parvat and Preta Kala, is a huge sacred rock located at the top of Preta Giri hill. This is the highest of the seven hills around Gaya. As per legend, the significance of the hill was attributed after Lord Rama and Lakshmana carried out the ritual of Pind-Daan for Maharaja Dasharatha.