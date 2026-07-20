Pretshila in Gaya: The mysterious hill believed to free souls from the Preta state

Situated about 10 kilometres away from Gaya town in the state of Bihar, Pretshila is among the most sacred locations where the ritual of Pind-Daan and Shraddha for deceased souls is held. Recognized to be a highly spiritual place, it is believed that the souls which take on a ghost form owing to their unnatural demise, either due to an accident or suicide, attain salvation through the ritual ceremonies conducted here.
Pretshila, also known as Preta Parvat and Preta Kala, is a huge sacred rock located at the top of Preta Giri hill. This is the highest of the seven hills around Gaya. As per legend, the significance of the hill was attributed after Lord Rama and Lakshmana carried out the ritual of Pind-Daan for Maharaja Dasharatha.
According to the Vayu Purana, there used to be 360 vedis in Gaya for the performance of Pind-Daan, out of which now only 48 survive. In this category, Pretshila has its own significance besides the Vishnupad Temple and other holy places situated around the Falgu river.
The sacred rock and rituals of Pretshila
The most important ritual here starts from Brahma Kunda near the foot of the mountain. Following the first offering, the Pinda is then taken to the top of the mountain to finish the ritual near the sacred rock. This ritual is believed to help their ancestors transcend from the preta realm and attain liberation.
The area also has temples for Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Lord Yamaraja. Another notable sightseeing spot is the footprint of Lord Brahma, having three golden lines inside it. There are also the idols of Lord Rama, Lady Sita, and Lord Lakshman at the top of the hill.
The legends and divine connection of Pretshila
Pretshila is said to be the thumb part of Tirtha Vichitra Shila that belongs to God Narayana and which is considered holy. The Tirtha Vichitra Shila stone was placed on the head of Gayasura, from whom the name 'Gaya' was derived. The sacred thumb came out of the Prabhasa Mountain and was called Pretshila.
A different myth says that Yamaraja built Preta Parvat on the Dharma Shila. After making this link with the holy stone, the hill shed all its bad features and became a sacred place for Pind Daan.
The journey to Pretshila takes you to an elevation of 1,000 feet above sea level through 600 stairs. You can get an amazing view of the city of Gaya from the summit. The nearest train station would be Gaya Junction. The nearest airport is at Patna, which is 122 km away from Pretshila. The presence of Aghori Babas, sacred trees, old temples, and a tranquil setting makes Pretshila stand out from other sacred places.