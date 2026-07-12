Bookmark these 5 weekend getaways in Tripura for your next visit

If you like to explore heritage and ruins, then the Pilak Archaeological Site should be on your list. The complex has several Buddhist and Hindu sculptures which are said to be approximately dated between 8th and 12th centuries. The site is present in a quite countryside where you can take a leisurely walk and explore the surroundings apart from exploring the remains of these exquisite sandstone carvings and ruins. The Site is approximately a 100kms from Agartala and is worth a visit.