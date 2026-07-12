Bookmark these 5 weekend getaways in Tripura for your next visit

Visiting Tripura and looking to spend a day exploring the regions around it? Then head over to these five off beat destinations around Tripura which will engage travelers of every kind. From rock cut sculptures to archaeological sites, from local home stays and hospitality to exciting wildlife spotting, you can experience them all.
One of the less explored sites near the India- Bangladesh border is the Kamalasagar Lake. At just 30 kms from Agartala, it is home to beautiful sunrise and sunset views, migratory bird spotting and the Kasba Kali temple.
If visiting off beat hill stations and soaking in sunset and sunrise views is part of your travel plan this year, then head over to Jampui hills. Situated 6-7 hours away from Tripura at a distance of about 200 kms, this is the highest hill range of the area. Apart from beautiful views from the Mizo hills, stay and experience local hospitality from the Mizo community homestays and don’t forget to pay a visit to the nearby orange orchard in winter. The best time to pay a visit is between October to March.
For those who are always in the mood for some adventure lies the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary about 25 kms ahead of Tripura. Rich in flora, fauna and a score of wildlife sightings, it is a must –visit spot when in Tripura. While it is one of the lesser explore wildlife sanctuaries, it is still popular for sightings of the clouded leopard, spectacles monkeys, butterfly trails, in-forest nature and trekking trails, boating opportunities and more. The best time to visit is between October and April.
If you like to explore heritage and ruins, then the Pilak Archaeological Site should be on your list. The complex has several Buddhist and Hindu sculptures which are said to be approximately dated between 8th and 12th centuries. The site is present in a quite countryside where you can take a leisurely walk and explore the surroundings apart from exploring the remains of these exquisite sandstone carvings and ruins. The Site is approximately a 100kms from Agartala and is worth a visit.
Much has been said about Unakoti on social media but the grandeur of these rock cut sculptures need to be seen and experienced in person. This Shaivite pilgrimage site is known for its trekking routes amidst the forest paths, waterfalls, 30 feet rock carvings of Lord Shiva and more. Unakoti is situated at a distance of approximately 180 kms from Tripura and the best time to visit is between October and February.