Maharashtra’s next big attractions: Heritage meets infrastructure

Meanwhile, Palghar district could soon become home to India’s first offshore airport. Planned on reclaimed land near Kore Beach, the proposed project has moved into the detailed planning stage after the Maharashtra government approved the preparation of a Detailed Project Report. The airport is designed with two runways and the capacity to handle up to 90 million passengers and three million metric tonnes of cargo annually.

Inspired by offshore airports such as Kansai in Japan, Hong Kong International Airport and Incheon International Airport in South Korea, the development is envisioned as a major transport hub. It will complement the upcoming Vadhavan Port and is planned to connect with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, the Dedicated Freight Corridor and a proposed extension of the Uttan-Virar Sea Link, positioning Palghar as an important gateway for both travellers and trade.