The mystery behind a haunted railway station in West Bengal that remained abandoned for 42 years

The most haunted railway station in West Bengal, Begunkodar, lies in the Purulia district of India. The Begunkodar Railway Station comes under the Kotshila-Muri section of Ranchi division of India. It became one of the most popular railway mysteries in India due to the mystery surrounding the station. . Even though it works as a small halt today, it still remains intriguing because it had been abandoned for 42 years due to the errie experiences.
Begunkodar railway station was built in the 1960s due to the initiative taken by Santhal Queen, Lachan Kumari. This station marked progress for the villages situated in the vicinity. It provided an opportunity to the inhabitants of the locality for transport and advancement. It was a thriving railway station in its initial years.
However, things took a completely different turn in 1967. According to local reports, the station master had reportedly sighted a witch standing on the tracks. It did not take long before reports emerged of a strange woman wearing a white saree that reportedly used to walk on the railway tracks during nighttime.
Eventually, there arose a local tradition that she is actually the spirit of a girl who had committed suicide on the railway lines. The railway authorities regarded all this as superstition. But the puzzle was further added to when the station master, along with his entire family, was found dead soon.
This haunted railway station in West Bengal became a hotspot of paranormal stories and experiences. It scared all Railway workers. Nobody would accept posting at Begunkodar. In spite of making many attempts, the Railway department failed to find any personnel ready to join service at the place. Ultimately, the trains ceased calling at the station and the station got closed.
Despite being closed down, the eerie stories still found their way to the society. Some of the travellers noted that the train ride through the desolate station was particularly silent. The locals would also add that the station looked completely dead at night, without anyone around.
During the 1990s, people raised their voices for reopening of the railway station. Ultimately, their efforts paid off, and the Begunkodar railway station was reopened in 2009. Presently, this haunted railway station of West Bengal is functional and run by a private company.