The mystery behind a haunted railway station in West Bengal that remained abandoned for 42 years

This haunted railway station in West Bengal became a hotspot of paranormal stories and experiences. It scared all Railway workers. Nobody would accept posting at Begunkodar. In spite of making many attempts, the Railway department failed to find any personnel ready to join service at the place. Ultimately, the trains ceased calling at the station and the station got closed.

Despite being closed down, the eerie stories still found their way to the society. Some of the travellers noted that the train ride through the desolate station was particularly silent. The locals would also add that the station looked completely dead at night, without anyone around.

During the 1990s, people raised their voices for reopening of the railway station. Ultimately, their efforts paid off, and the Begunkodar railway station was reopened in 2009. Presently, this haunted railway station of West Bengal is functional and run by a private company.