Why devotees offer liquor to the Kaal Bhairav temple in Ujjain?

The Kaal Bhairav temple in Ujjain is one of those very rare places where devotees can offer liquor to the God as an offering. Devotees also bring other offerings such as flowers and coconuts to the temple, along with bottles of liquor, which is offered to Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce incarnation of Lord Shiva. As part of the worship ritual, a small amount of liquor is poured into the mouth of the God by the priest, and it vanishes within seconds.
Lord Kaal Bhairav is considered the God of Time and the wrathful form of Lord Shiva. God Kaal Bhairav destroys pride, ignorance, and evil but protects his devotees during their spiritual journey. God Kaal Bhairav is known for riding on a dog and having a garland of skulls around his neck, along with an intense gaze that destroys illusion.
He is also known as the protecting God of the holy pilgrimage sites of Kashi (Varanasi), Ujjain, and Kathmandu. On the occasion of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, people make a pilgrimage to the Kaal Bhairav temple, where they offer him liquor, and some pray to Shri Bhairav Yantra at home.
As per the tradition, liquor is given as an expression of submission. This is because liquor stands for temptations and sensual pleasures of the material world that often distract people from spiritual practices. The act of giving up such strong attachments is what is implied through this offering.
Kaal Bhairav is also revered as the deity that protects the nomadic, guardians, lost souls, and even ghosts. That is why he is thought to be able to receive offerings that other gods cannot receive. The offering of alcohol represents the acceptance of that which is unknown and unwanted in humanity.
In the Kaal Bhairav temple, worshippers offer their bottles of sealed liquor to the priest, who will open the bottle, pour some of the liquor into a bowl and place it in front of the deity’s mouth. The leftover liquor goes back to the worshipper as prasad, which most keep at home and use for rituals.
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