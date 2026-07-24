Why devotees offer liquor to the Kaal Bhairav temple in Ujjain?

The Kaal Bhairav temple in Ujjain is one of those very rare places where devotees can offer liquor to the God as an offering. Devotees also bring other offerings such as flowers and coconuts to the temple, along with bottles of liquor, which is offered to Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce incarnation of Lord Shiva. As part of the worship ritual, a small amount of liquor is poured into the mouth of the God by the priest, and it vanishes within seconds.

Kaal Bhairav temple: The meaning behind the unique liquor offering

Lord Kaal Bhairav is considered the God of Time and the wrathful form of Lord Shiva. God Kaal Bhairav destroys pride, ignorance, and evil but protects his devotees during their spiritual journey. God Kaal Bhairav is known for riding on a dog and having a garland of skulls around his neck, along with an intense gaze that destroys illusion.