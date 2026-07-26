7 ghost towns that were built and abandoned

While most ghost towns are born when an industry dies or a disaster strikes, a rarer kind exists: places designed, financed, and built—only to be abandoned before anyone ever moved in.
Driven by real estate bubbles, geopolitical posturing, or overambitious grand designs, these seven settlements were created for thousands of inhabitants who never arrived.
Located directly inside the northern half of the Korean Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), Kijŏng-dong was constructed by the North Korean government following the 1953 armistice. Official claims state the town houses a collective farm, schools, and a hospital.
However, optical observation from the South Korean border revealed that the brightly painted multi-story concrete buildings are hollow shells. They lack interior floors, room dividers, and window glass, featuring only automatic light timers to give the illusion of activity to observers across the border.
Status: Built in the 1950s; purely functional propaganda shell.
Located 18 miles outside Angola's capital, Kilamba was built by the state-owned China International Trust and Investment Corporation. The development included 750 eight-story apartment buildings, dozens of schools, and hundreds of retail storefronts. However, when construction finished in 2012, apartments were listed at prices ranging from $120,000 to $200,000—in a country where the majority of citizens survived on less than $2 a day. With zero mortgage access for locals, the multi-billion-dollar city stood completely silent and empty, becoming one of Africa's most famous "ghost cities" before government subsidies lowered prices years later. Status: Completed in 2012; stood as an empty ghost town for years
In 1962, an eccentric real estate tycoon named Mario Bagno bought an entire ancient village in the foothills of the Alps, demolished its traditional stone houses, and set out to build an entertainment city.
The plan included luxury hotels, casinos, a ballroom, an Arabian-style shopping mall complete with minarets, and a Chinese pagoda. Just as construction neared completion in 1976, a catastrophic landslide destroyed the main access road, isolating the hilltop resort. Investors pulled out, and the "City of Toys" was abandoned before it could open its doors.
Status: Built in the 1960s; abandoned right before grand opening
Nested in the hills of northwestern Turkey sits a surreal landscape: hundreds of identical, French-château-style mini-castles. Developed by the Sarot Group, the project aimed to build 732 luxury villas equipped with turrets, underfloor heating, and a massive central shopping mall.
When regional economic instability hit and buyers defaulted on payments, the developers went into bankruptcy. Construction ground to a halt with hundreds of tiny castles sitting fully built on the exterior, but empty and silent on the inside.
Status: Stalled in 2018; completely uninhabited
Stretching nearly 3 miles along the Baltic coastline, Prora was a massive construction project organised by the Nazi "Strength Through Joy" (Kraft durch Freude) programme. Designed to house 20,000 vacationers across eight identical concrete blocks, it featured personal quarters, theaters, and a central swimming pool complex.
When World War II broke out in 1939, construction halted and workers were reassigned to weapon factories. Not a single vacationer ever spent a night there as intended, leaving the gargantuan concrete structure abandoned for decades (though portions have recently been redeveloped into private condos).
Status: Built 1936–1939; abandoned before opening
Designed to recreate the romance of France in the suburbs of Hangzhou, Tianducheng featured Haussmann-style architecture, classic European fountains, landscaping, and a 350-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower.
Built to accommodate over 10,000 residents, the city suffered from poor location, isolated surrounding infrastructure, and sky-high property prices. For over 10 years, the city sat virtually deserted—frequented almost exclusively by Chinese wedding photographers using the empty Parisian streets as backdrops. (Note: In recent years, metro connections have slowly begun trickling residents in, but it remains a classic symbol of early-2000s real estate spec building).
Status: Built in 2007; sat as an empty replica for over a decade.