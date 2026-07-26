Shravani Mela 2026: Why visiting the Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand heals all your problems

The monsoons or the Shravan month is the holy month of pilgrimage. One such auspicious time is the month-long Shravani Mela 2026 which will be held at the Baidyanath Dham / Baba Dham, in Deogarh, Jharkhand from July 30 to August 28. Ahead of the festivities picking up, here’s a look at the importance of the Baidyanath Dham and the Shravani Mela.
The Baidyanath Dham has a very interesting origin story. Known as one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlings, the legend is associated with a tale of Lord Shiva and his devotee Ravana. According to mythology, it is said that Lord Shiva gifted Ravana a Shiva Lingam after he was pleased with his penance. However, the condition was that the Shiva Lingam should not be placed anywhere on ground in between Kailash and his Golden Lanka. However, due to a twist in fate, the Lingam touched ground in Deogarh and permanently fixed itself there. The spot became well known as Baba Dham or Baidyanath Dham. It is a revered place where both Shiva and Shakti are worshipped together. Since Lord Shiva takes the form of a Baidya (healer), the temple is known as Baidyanath Dham and each year lakhs of devotees come over to heal themselves spiritually. Although people worship all year round, the monsoons are considered as the main worship time with the commencement of the Shravani Mela.
Important traditions followed during the month-long event
During the Shravan Mela, there are five important pilgrimage traditions than every pilgrim follows. Everywhere you look around, you would notice devotees, tourists and pilgrims so be mindful of the scared traditions before visiting.
The Kanwar Yatra: One of the most prominent rituals is when pilgrims of Kanwariyas collect water from Ganga at Sultangang, Bihar and then embark on a barefoot walking journey from Sultanganj to Deogarh. This water is collected in a pot which hangs between beautifully decorated bamboo poles called the Kanwar. All throughout their journey, they keep chanting the name of the Mahadev.
Jalabhishek: The pilgrimage culminates with the Jalabhishek where the devotees take a dip in the holy Shiv-Ganga and offer the water they had been carrying so far to the Shiva Lingam.
In Saffron Garbs: It is easy to differentiate between locals, tourists, visitors and pilgrims as the pilgrims will put on saffron or orange clothes.
Dak Bam: One of the most rigorous form of devotional yatras during this time is called the Dak Bham, where the pilgrims do not stop for even a second during the whole 100+ kms road.
Kanwar: During the pilgrimage, the pilgrims observe dietary restrictions eating only vegetarian food. They handle the Kanwar carefully and never place it directly on the ground, even when they stop for rest.
What to keep in mind if you are a tourist visiting during this time?
Apart from the pilgrims, thousands of tourists visit the Baidyanath Dham during the holy month of Shravan. And if you are planning to do the same then keep these pointers in mind.
Do all your reservations ahead of time and reserve your accommodations.
Carry only the basics with you while visiting the temple – cash money and water. Wear modest clothes and avoid putting on accessories.
If you are a photographer, then it is a time that should not be missed. You would get a frame where direction you look.
Don’t forget to taste the regional food and prasads. This includes peda, litti choka, kachori, satvik meals, jalebi and more.
Stay on for cultural performances and discourses during the evening.
While you are visiting in the month of Shravan, also visit the nearby attractions like Trikut Hills, Naulakha Temple, Shiv-ganga , Basukinath Temple and more.
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