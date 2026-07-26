Shravani Mela 2026: Why visiting the Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand heals all your problems

Important traditions followed during the month-long event

During the Shravan Mela, there are five important pilgrimage traditions than every pilgrim follows. Everywhere you look around, you would notice devotees, tourists and pilgrims so be mindful of the scared traditions before visiting.

The Kanwar Yatra: One of the most prominent rituals is when pilgrims of Kanwariyas collect water from Ganga at Sultangang, Bihar and then embark on a barefoot walking journey from Sultanganj to Deogarh. This water is collected in a pot which hangs between beautifully decorated bamboo poles called the Kanwar. All throughout their journey, they keep chanting the name of the Mahadev.

Jalabhishek: The pilgrimage culminates with the Jalabhishek where the devotees take a dip in the holy Shiv-Ganga and offer the water they had been carrying so far to the Shiva Lingam.

In Saffron Garbs: It is easy to differentiate between locals, tourists, visitors and pilgrims as the pilgrims will put on saffron or orange clothes.

Dak Bam: One of the most rigorous form of devotional yatras during this time is called the Dak Bham, where the pilgrims do not stop for even a second during the whole 100+ kms road.

Kanwar: During the pilgrimage, the pilgrims observe dietary restrictions eating only vegetarian food. They handle the Kanwar carefully and never place it directly on the ground, even when they stop for rest.