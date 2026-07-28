Why is this lake in Tawang named after actress Madhuri Dixit?

Madhuri Lake, located within the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, is one of the most interesting destinations to visit in Northeast India. It is also known as Sangestar Tso and is famed for its clear water, scenic surrounding mountains, and an interesting history behind its naming. Unlike other natural wonders that have been named after kings, saints, or stories, this tranquil lake has earned fame for its association with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

Why is the Madhuri Lake in Arunachal Pradesh named so?

The lake's association with Bollywood can be traced back to the mid-1990s because of the filming of the movie Koyla in it. This movie featured Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, and the breathtaking scenery formed a major part of one of its scenes. Ever since the movie was released, people from that region have started calling it Madhuri Lake after the lead actress. Even though its official name is Sangestar Tso, its Bollywood name has gained more popularity.