Why is this lake in Tawang named after actress Madhuri Dixit?

Madhuri Lake, located within the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, is one of the most interesting destinations to visit in Northeast India. It is also known as Sangestar Tso and is famed for its clear water, scenic surrounding mountains, and an interesting history behind its naming. Unlike other natural wonders that have been named after kings, saints, or stories, this tranquil lake has earned fame for its association with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.
The lake's association with Bollywood can be traced back to the mid-1990s because of the filming of the movie Koyla in it. This movie featured Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, and the breathtaking scenery formed a major part of one of its scenes. Ever since the movie was released, people from that region have started calling it Madhuri Lake after the lead actress. Even though its official name is Sangestar Tso, its Bollywood name has gained more popularity.
Lake Sangestar Tso’s history is as fascinating as its environment itself. The formation of this beautiful lake came about as a result of a landslide that occurred because of an earthquake. The rocks and other material that fell as a result of the earthquake blocked the streams in the area, resulting in the lake. An interesting part about the lake is the tree trunks rising from the waters.
The trip to the lake itself is an eventful adventure. The voyage involves passing through the meandering mountain paths, the deep valleys, the beautiful waterfalls, and even snow-capped mountains. The beauty of the untamed Arunachal Pradesh lies around every bend of the road.
The lake lies at an elevation of about 12,000 feet and has a cool and serene mountain climate for its guests. The ever-changing landscape during the journey increases the level of thrill until the point when you finally see the lake.
Something is enchanting about Madhuri Lake that is hard to forget. The placid waters mirror the sky above, which is further complemented by the beautiful mountains in the background. There is a mystic feel to the scene that is created by the trees around the lake. The lake is seen to be floating amid the clouds during foggy mornings.