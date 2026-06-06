Darecation boom: Are we done with lazy beach holidays forever?

The Darecation phenomenon is causing changes in people’s holiday planning. Rather than sunbathing on a beach or lounging by a swimming pool, tourists are opting for trips that challenge their physical abilities and mentality. From hiking in mountainous regions to racing through unfamiliar cities, traveling is getting tougher and more goal-oriented. There is a noticeable growth of adventure tourism in recent reports, with increased interest in insurance services associated with sports trips over the last couple of years.

Why the Darecation trend is exploding worldwide?

This Darecation trend is supported with statistics too. According to reports, hiking and mountaineering have seen a growth of 69 percent, marathons 56 percent, sailing 54 percent and hiking 44 percent. White water rafting has increased by 38 percent, Iron Man races 36 percent, duathlons 34 percent, cricket trips 33 percent, safaris 28 percent and archaeology expeditions by 26 percent. Sports tourism makes up roughly 10 percent of the total amount spent each year by international travellers.