DigiYatra biometric transit becomes mandatory at these 4 Indian international airports

The passenger will have to share a selfie that will be verified by his/her Aadhaar number and boarding pass, using the DigiYatra application. When they arrive in the airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, they can use the biometric e-gates that scan their face. It matches the live picture with its database and confirms the identity of the passenger. This eliminates the hassle of multiple scans of their boarding passes while moving inside the airport premises.

Airlines like IndiGo and Air India have been supporting this initiative of DigiYatra biometric system with new pre-departure communication for their passengers. Internationally, the airlines like Emirates and Lufthansa have circulated bulletins to their ground crew staff about the implementation of this system in airports. It has already been implemented in many airports across India and has seen over 10 crore journeys till now. The initiative will be extended to 27 more airports in the coming years.

This solution has already been implemented at many airports in the country and has handled more than 10 crores journeys. According to officials, the DigiYatra Yatra biometric transit system has been devised to streamline the process without compromising on security checks.