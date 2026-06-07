IRCTC's AI system to monitor train food quality, detect hair, rodents and other hygiene lapses

One of the most important things about this system is that it can detect any small problem. It was stated that these cameras can find a single strand of hair in the kitchen, as well as detect bugs whose sizes are as small as 7-8 mm. This helps in solving problems before food is taken for service on board.

The IRCTC AI system is meant to provide an instant alert in case there is any hygiene breach. When the AI system detects the breach, it immediately sends a notification to the relevant kitchen manager to take care of it. In case the situation is not sorted out, then it will be handed over to someone at a higher level. According to reports, action is taken against the individual within two hours.

This initiative was started almost two-and-a-half years back and has been expanding over the network of railway caterers since then. New kitchen installations are being made along with the installation of new hygiene check systems. As per reports, the IRCTC AI system is currently monitoring over 800 kitchens with close to 2,400 cameras.