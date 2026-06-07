Travel

IRCTC's AI system to monitor train food quality, detect hair, rodents and other hygiene lapses

The IRCTC AI system is helping improve food hygiene on Indian trains by monitoring more than 800 kitchens
The IRCTC AI system uses 2,400 AI-enabled cameras across more than 800 kitchens to detect hygiene violations
IRCTC AI system can spot a strand of hair in train meals
Updated on
2 min read

The IRCTC AI system is currently being utilized to improve the quality monitoring of food products in the Indian Railway catering system. Over 800 base kitchens are currently monitored by AI. There are approximately 2,400 AI-based CCTV cameras installed which help in monitoring the cooking processes and also detect hygiene violations.

IRCTC AI system detects hair, flies and cockroaches in kitchens

In order to monitor the activities in the kitchen, a separate monitoring room has been created at IRCTC offices in Delhi. These cameras are operating on a twenty-four hour basis and record the entire process of food handling and preparation. As stated, the IRCTC AI system is able to pick up nine aspects that relate to the lack of hygienic practices when preparing the food. Some of these aspects are the wearing of hairnets, gloves, cleaning through mopping, cleaning, and presence of rodents, flies, and cockroaches.

The IRCTC AI system monitors food preparation across more than 800 railway kitchens through 2,400 AI-enabled cameras
IRCTC AI system keeps watch on train food

One of the most important things about this system is that it can detect any small problem. It was stated that these cameras can find a single strand of hair in the kitchen, as well as detect bugs whose sizes are as small as 7-8 mm. This helps in solving problems before food is taken for service on board.

The IRCTC AI system is meant to provide an instant alert in case there is any hygiene breach. When the AI system detects the breach, it immediately sends a notification to the relevant kitchen manager to take care of it. In case the situation is not sorted out, then it will be handed over to someone at a higher level. According to reports, action is taken against the individual within two hours.

This initiative was started almost two-and-a-half years back and has been expanding over the network of railway caterers since then. New kitchen installations are being made along with the installation of new hygiene check systems. As per reports, the IRCTC AI system is currently monitoring over 800 kitchens with close to 2,400 cameras.

 For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

The IRCTC AI system uses 2,400 AI-enabled cameras across more than 800 kitchens to detect hygiene violations
West Bengal's first bullet train to link Delhi to Siliguri via Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna
IRCTC food quality monitoring
AI cameras in railway kitchens
train food hygiene
IRCTC kitchen surveillance