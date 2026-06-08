What is bringing Vietnam back to every traveller's bucket list?

Have you been scrolling on social media and seeing every feed looks the same? That is everyone is either posting photos from Vietnam or talking about going to Vietnam or showering the feed with a boomerang on Vietnam boarding passes. Does this make you feel intrigued that why is everyone heading off to Vietnam only? Here’s decoding this little travel secret.
Looking for one reason why everyone’s travelling to Vietnam, we’ll give you7!
Budget-friendly: One of the many reasons why one chooses to visit an international destination factors on the budget. Vietnam is one of the most preferred destinations when you want to go abroad but on a tight purse. In fact, with guest houses and home stays opening up in most parts of the country, the only place to stretch the budget is the ticket fare. Otherwise, accommodation, food, in-land travel, and other experiences can fit well within the budget for a solo, couple or family of four.
Varied topography: One country enables you to soak in the experience of walking by the river, soaking your tired limbs in the sea, trekking across the mountains and going under the Earth through its brilliant caves. Some of the places which definitely need to be on your list include Ha Long Bay, the mountains of Sa Pa, the beaches in Phu Quoc or the caves of Phon Nha-Ke Bang National Park
Unforgettable cuisine: The varied but light on the stomach cuisine which almost feels like comfort food is another attraction why people want to visit the country. Some of the dishes that specifically etch themselves on a traveler's mind include Pho, Banh mi, Bun Cha, Spring rolls, and many others that are a part of the vibrant street food tradition.
Heritage value: Vietnam has that sense of quiet history and heritage along its streets and the monuments. To actually understand the country, you have to spend time in the outskirts, among the green fields, to sit quietly and soak in the spirituality that can be sensed around the temples, pagodas and more. Some of the must visit places on your list should be traditional villages, Vietnam War conflict sites, temples, museums and more.
Social Media: One cannot deny that social media has played its part well in making Vietnam one of the top contenders for your travel list. From colourful reels to hidden gems, from the vibrancy of the festivals to the quiet walks on the city streets, all these are attractive enough to lure one to this beautiful city.
Easy access: The major destinations in Vietnam like Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang or Hanoi, are well connected with most Indian airports that fly international planes. Moreover, the visa and entry procedures are also quite simplified. Moreover, today instructions are available in several languages making it easier to cross that barrier. And if you do face any problem, always keep a translator app handy.
Seat of luxury tourism: Vietnam is one of those places where the budget travels and the luxury travel sector is emerging hand in hand. Whether you prefer a hostel or a leisure trip to calm your senses, you would have them all. From lavish spa rooms to wellness retreats, from golf resorts to even cruises, the availability of different kinds of opportunities has broadened the scope for different kinds of travelers to visit.
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