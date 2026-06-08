What is bringing Vietnam back to every traveller's bucket list?

Budget-friendly: One of the many reasons why one chooses to visit an international destination factors on the budget. Vietnam is one of the most preferred destinations when you want to go abroad but on a tight purse. In fact, with guest houses and home stays opening up in most parts of the country, the only place to stretch the budget is the ticket fare. Otherwise, accommodation, food, in-land travel, and other experiences can fit well within the budget for a solo, couple or family of four.

Varied topography: One country enables you to soak in the experience of walking by the river, soaking your tired limbs in the sea, trekking across the mountains and going under the Earth through its brilliant caves. Some of the places which definitely need to be on your list include Ha Long Bay, the mountains of Sa Pa, the beaches in Phu Quoc or the caves of Phon Nha-Ke Bang National Park

Unforgettable cuisine: The varied but light on the stomach cuisine which almost feels like comfort food is another attraction why people want to visit the country. Some of the dishes that specifically etch themselves on a traveler's mind include Pho, Banh mi, Bun Cha, Spring rolls, and many others that are a part of the vibrant street food tradition.