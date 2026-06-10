Italy has a Tiramisu World Cup? Here's what you need to know

What if you got served a scrumptious piece of tiramisu rather than a medal for completing your race? Well, that is precisely what the runners can look forward to when participating in Italy's first Tiramisu run, scheduled to happen on the 11th of October, 2026, in the picturesque city of Treviso, a well-renowned destination from northern Italy considered to be the originator of the much-loved dessert.
As opposed to conventional races, which emphasize competition, Italy’s first Tiramisu run will be an event that encourages people to take part leisurely. Those taking part will run for a distance of 10.1 kms through the scenic Treviso. The city is known as the Little Venice due to its canals, which adds to the picturesque nature of the run.
Anybody above the age of 16 can participate in the event. Additionally, the organisers have appealed to the people to enjoy the run route in their own time; therefore, they can run the whole route if they wish. To retain its boutique character, only 1,000 people will be registered.
Instead of the customary award of a race medal or snacks package, those participating will be rewarded with a delicious plate of tiramisu. The well-known Italian sweet, made from mascarpone cream, coffee-drenched cookies, and chocolate powder, forms an appropriate reward for a successful trip.
Italy's first Tiramisu run is scheduled to take place on the same weekend with Tiramisu World Cup. This prestigious international event is dedicated to one of the most popular desserts in the world, and many chefs, connoisseurs and enthusiasts of the food will come to taste them.
Treviso as a host holds a special importance. The city has always claimed associations with the origin of tiramisu, a dessert said to be invented here during the latter half of the 20th century. Italy’s first Tiramisu run is a tribute to its heritage and food.