Italy has a Tiramisu World Cup? Here's what you need to know

What if you got served a scrumptious piece of tiramisu rather than a medal for completing your race? Well, that is precisely what the runners can look forward to when participating in Italy's first Tiramisu run, scheduled to happen on the 11th of October, 2026, in the picturesque city of Treviso, a well-renowned destination from northern Italy considered to be the originator of the much-loved dessert.

Italy's first Tiramisu run combines a 10 km scenic route with a sweet finish-line reward

As opposed to conventional races, which emphasize competition, Italy’s first Tiramisu run will be an event that encourages people to take part leisurely. Those taking part will run for a distance of 10.1 kms through the scenic Treviso. The city is known as the Little Venice due to its canals, which adds to the picturesque nature of the run.