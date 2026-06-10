Somvati Amavasya: Special train to run between Jammu and Haridwar

A Jammu-Haridwar special train is set to operate to facilitate the pilgrimage to Haridwar for Somvati Amavasya. The train will run on June 14 and 15. This special train was announced by the Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh after an appeal made by Prem Nath Dogra, the J&K State Executive Member.

Jammu-Haridwar special train: Key details of service for Somvati Amavasya

The Jammu-Haridwar special train will run on an arrangement made by the Indian Railways during the high pilgrimage period. This is very typical of all major religious congregations that take place in India.

This festival, Somvati Amavasya, is believed to be a very auspicious one taking place on Monday. And this year it will fall on June 15 along with Adhik Maas, giving it added significance for devotees coming to Haridwar. It is believed that devotees reach Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, and take a holy dip for their sins, respect ancestors, and bless their families.