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Somvati Amavasya: Special train to run between Jammu and Haridwar

Jammu-Haridwar special train to run on June 14 and 15 to manage devotees travelling for Somvati Amavasya in Haridwar
Jammu-Haridwar special train scheduled on June 14–15 to facilitate devotees travelling to Haridwar
Jammu-Haridwar special train to ease pilgrim rush for Somvati Amavasya
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A Jammu-Haridwar special train is set to operate to facilitate the pilgrimage to Haridwar for Somvati Amavasya. The train will run on June 14 and 15. This special train was announced by the Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh after an appeal made by Prem Nath Dogra, the J&K State Executive Member.

Jammu-Haridwar special train: Key details of service for Somvati Amavasya

The Jammu-Haridwar special train will run on an arrangement made by the Indian Railways during the high pilgrimage period. This is very typical of all major religious congregations that take place in India.

This festival, Somvati Amavasya, is believed to be a very auspicious one taking place on Monday. And this year it will fall on June 15 along with Adhik Maas, giving it added significance for devotees coming to Haridwar. It is believed that devotees reach Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, and take a holy dip for their sins, respect ancestors, and bless their families.

Somvati Amavasya is an important festival in Hinduism where Amavasya happens to fall on a Monday, dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is an extremely spiritual occasion, particularly for conducting ancestor worship or Pitru Tarpan. Devotees feel that doing pujas, taking bath in sacred rivers, offering prayers, and giving alms on this day can eliminate doshas from their ancestors’ spirits and grant peace to them.

A number of other people also practice fasting and make pilgrimages to places like Haridwar, Varanasi, and Prayagraj for taking a holy bath. These activities are supposed to bestow prosperity, peace, and longevity on the members of the family.

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