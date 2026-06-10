This summer, pack your bags for a short yet rejuvenating trip to Nepal’s Kathmandu Valley

The first night in Kathmandu was spent at Moxy’s fine diner, La Hacienda, located on the 11th floor of the property. Specialising in Spanish delights, the restaurant has an interesting menu. We started with Tortilla Soup. The tomato broth, enriched with fried tortilla, avocado and cream cheese, had a refreshing note thanks to the chilli flakes and a dash of cilantro. After a round of tacos and tostadas, we settled for the mains comprising Salmon Veracruzana. This grilled orange fish fillet came with tomato, fried capers and olives. The dessert came in the form of Bunuelo, an indulgent mix of fried dough, fresh fruits, ice cream and cream cheese.

The next day demanded a lot of energy for the five-hour uphill trek in Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park, a rich repository of flora and fauna and a sanctuary for birds. Covered densely with pine and oak trees, the forest is maintained by the army. The deafening chorus of various feathered friends soothed our ears and kept us company throughout the climb up. As we trekked up, witnessing the stunning views of the Himalayas at every bend of the dense forest, a few deer crossed past in search of breakfast. Three hours of strenuous trek later, we spotted the crest of the majestic Nagi Gumpa nunnery perched at a height of 2,330 metres on the forested slopes. It is home to over 100 nuns. It also houses a school bustling with toddler monks, whom we watched running across the small patch of greens. From Nagi Gumpa, one can get an incredibly surreal bird’s-eye view of the Kathmandu Valley, including the airport strip.