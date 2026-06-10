What is the Zojila tunnel that's likely to bring Ladakh and Kashmir closer?

Major progress on the Zojila tunnel has been made since over 13 km of tunnel excavation has already been done. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is expected to attend the breakthrough ceremony of the project. It is under development for an approximate expenditure of ₹6,500 crore- ₹6,800 crore. This entire venture aims to enhance connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh throughout the year.

Zojila runnel marks a key infrastructure breakthrough in Himalayan connectivity

The Zojila tunnel is a part of the ambitious Zoji-la Tunnel project. It connects Sonmarg in Kashmir to Minamarg in Ladakh at an altitude of 11,578 feet. Once completed, it will be India’s longest road tunnel at 14.15 km and is expected to become Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel. The project is scheduled for completion by 2028 after facing earlier delays. It is also part of a wider infrastructure push that includes 19 tunnels being built across the region at a total cost of around ₹25,000 crore.