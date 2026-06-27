This farmhouse retreat in Andhra Pradesh reminds us what it truly feels to be one with nature

How do you find your roots in a city that is not your origin? In a cosmopolitan city, sojourners such as us often find ourselves looking for pieces of our homelands in many cultural and culinary pockets every weekend—be it in a concert or in a new restaurant. But what if we had something with a bit more permanence? Perhaps a space amidst nature where we could not just stay—but live—every weekend? A farmhouse retreat at Abhivruddhi, a project by Bengaluru-based sustainable agroforestry enterprise Hosachiguru, takes us back to our childhood when summers were less sultry and more simple.

Here’s our review of Abhivruddhi, Hosachiguru

For the uninitiated, Hosachiguru aims to bring people closer to nature by enabling them to own and experience managed farmlands. Designed as serene, biodiverse green spaces—these projects combine traditional agricultural wisdom with scientific forestry practices to foster climate resilient ecosystems while offering a lifestyle rooted in sustainability, wellness and long-term value creation. Abhivruddhi is one such project, designed as a self-sustaining green ecosystem. It features a mix of timber and fruit plantations and professionally managed farmland parcels. It also offers a serene farm-stay experience, reviewing which was the reason for our visit.

For the journey, we set out from the east of the city at 9.30 am. The traffic is unusually unbecoming on Sunday but when our destination is at the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border, we decide it is wise to plug in our earphones and delude ourselves into thinking we’re part of a road trip film. Eventually, we move past the city and remnants of spring on the flame trees become our only familiar motifs. When we’re close to our destination, our driver tells us that Adiyogi is nearby and so are popular tourist spots such as Lepakshi and BTP Dam.