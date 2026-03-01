Between stillness and salt: A journey from the serene hills of Krishnagiri to the adventurous beaches of Puducherry

We all approach a holiday with our own hopes. Some crave stillness — a gentle retreat from routine, where time slows, and the world falls hushed. Others chase momentum, filling their days with new horizons and the thrill of discovery. This time, we could not decide. Our minds yearned for deep nature and solitude, while our hearts leaned toward adrenaline and exploration. Most seamlessly and surprisingly, we discovered both, perfectly balanced without forcing a choice.
This is the story of a journey that flowed from the tranquil, forested embrace of Krishnagiri to the sunlit, lively shores of Puducherry — a passage that allowed us to drift between calm and chaos and find harmony in the space between.The trip began from Hyderabad with a short flight to Bengaluru. Though Krishnagiri lies in Tamil Nadu, it is just a two-hour drive from Kempegowda International Airport, far more accessible than its remote feel suggests. Gloomy skies followed us along the highway, turning the drive into a nostalgic road-trip reverie — windows down, old favourites on the playlist, frequent chai stops and easy, meandering conversations. The weather, the road and the anticipation seemed to conspire to ease us gently into what lay ahead.
We arrived at Trishvam Symphony, a luxury retreat spread across 13 acres of farmland and forest, tucked into the hills of Krishnagiri. From the moment we stepped in, the immersion was complete — dense greenery, native wildlife and an atmosphere of quiet seclusion. Warm smiles greeted us at reception, including activity manager Raj Shekar, who would guide us over the next two days.
The walk to our villa felt like an adventure in miniature. At the heart of the property stood a graceful white angel statue, while rooms bore musical names such as Harmony, Chorus and Melody, lending the retreat a subtle thematic charm. We settled into a Symphony Pool Villa, spacious, impeccably clean and thoughtfully designed, with a private pool glowing under colour-changing LED lights and a soothing jacuzzi setting.
A gentle reminder to keep the back door closed hinted at our forest surroundings. Yet the only visitors we encountered were two monkeys lounging lazily on a nearby tree by the pool fence. Far from intrusive, they felt like friendly locals, a quiet reminder of the wild world just beyond our doorstep. The outdoor seating soon became our sanctuary, perfect for drying off after a swim and letting the stillness of the forest wrap around us.
A guided tour revealed the scale of the property: a large amphitheatre for bonfire evenings and movie nights, farmlands brimming with fruits and vegetables, a butterfly park and additional bonfire zones. Riding a golf cart deeper into the grounds, we spotted a peacock strutting toward the sunset point. Time here seemed to bend, slowing instinctively and inviting us to linger.
That evening, we chose room service and a sunset swim. As darkness settled, the pool lights shifted in soft colours against the silhouette of the forest. Dinner arrived simple and comforting — Kung pao chicken, crisp French fries and cold coffee — tasting all the better after the water. With a full day behind us and another waiting ahead, we called it a night.
Morning began with a generous breakfast at The Spice, the in-house restaurant overlooking mango and guava orchards. South Indian staples shared space with north Indian classics, bakery items, cereals, eggs and fresh juices. We started with idli, vada, chutneys and sambar, followed by buttered corn, sausages and fresh guava picked straight from the orchard. A second round followed — poori with aloo sabji, muffins, tea cake, toast with butter and jam, and much-needed coffee to fuel the day.
We were joined by Chinnasamy, a local from Krishnagiri, whose calm yet enthusiastic presence shaped our exploration of the region. Our first stop was an ancient Shiv mandir believed to have been built hundreds of years ago. Located amid a dam, the temple becomes inaccessible during heavy rainfall. After earlier showers, we waded ankle-deep through water to reach it, the shrine rising like an island, surrounded entirely by shimmering views. Nearby, women working in a mint farm offered us fresh pudina, a small but touching reflection of the region’s warmth.
Krishnagiri is deeply agricultural, with farms producing mint, brinjal, coconut, groundnut, tomatoes and cabbage. Along the way, we passed rose and jasmine plantations, flowers exported from this region. The area lies within the Melagiri mountain range and is home to a significant elephant population, though none appeared during our visit.
Our final stop was the KRP Dam, also known as the Krishnagiri Dam, stretching across the Thenpennai River. Maintained by the government, the site includes a children’s park, fountains, jogging paths and a deer enclosure, serving as a gathering point for locals, especially in the evenings.
The view — a gently flowing river with hills rising behind — was striking yet peaceful. The area is also known for its fish fry, and at one of our guide’s favourite spots, we sampled tilapia, perfectly seasoned, nearly boneless and fried to crisp perfection. Fresh coconut water completed the experience.
Back at the property, evening chai led to another leisurely golf-cart ride through the farmlands, where we plucked guavas straight from the trees and even took turns driving. Another swim followed, then dinner: Lemon coriander chicken soup, butter garlic prawns, Kozhi varutha curry cooked in a coconut-based spice blend, butter laccha paratha and warm gajar ka halwa. Sleep came easily, accompanied by the quiet hum of the forest.
The next morning, after breakfast, we set off on a two-hour drive toward the coast. Mist dissolved into sunshine, and hills softened into open roads, with a mandatory chai stop marking the transition.
Set along Paradise Beach and slightly removed from the city centre, The Shore Trishvam, Puducherry, marked a dramatic shift in mood. Spread across seven acres with private beach access, the atmosphere was sunlit, breezy and alive with sea energy. Our Exotica Pool Villa welcomed us with floral décor, fresh fruits and chocolates, along with a front porch and loungers by the pool that invited immediate relaxation.
High tea followed — tea cakes, fried snacks and hot tea — before we headed straight to the pool. That evening, dinner unfolded poolside, where French influences met coastal flavours. Chicken manchow soup set the tone, followed by cocktails and a seafood platter curated by Chef Palanivelraj: a whole fried pomfret, butter garlic prawns, lightly seasoned vegetables, garlic herb rice and a butter garlic aioli that stole the spotlight.
Dawn arrived with a barefoot walk along Paradise Beach, accompanied only by the rhythm of the waves. Breakfast at the diner was abundant — fresh breads, fruits and juices alongside pancakes, south Indian classics and continental favourites. Banana pancakes with maple syrup, filter coffee and fresh fruit prepared us for a day of adventure.
Water sports followed at Paradise Beach. Jet skiing delivered speed and spray, the donut ride whipped across the Bay of Bengal, kayaking offered a slower, almost meditative counterpoint, and the banana boat ride brought pure adrenaline.
At one point, we even asked the driver to send us tumbling into the sea, safely secured in life jackets, laughter mixing with salt water and sunlight in a moment that felt unreal.
After a brief spell of sunbathing on the beach, we freshened up and headed into White Town for lunch at Baker Street, a much-loved French café. We ordered a Chicken and olive baguette, crisp and flavourful, along with a chocolate knotted puff pastry that was indulgent without being overly sweet — a meal perfectly matched to its colonial setting.
Puducherry’s heritage unfolded through its architecture. We visited a functioning French-style church with stained glass windows and a deep atmosphere of calm, followed by the Puducherry Museum, which houses colonial era artefacts including furniture, vehicles, coins and a Gutenberg printing press. Photography was prohibited, leaving memory to do the work. A visit to the Aurobindo Ashram offered another moment of quiet reflection, with shoes left outside and phones switched off.
Back at the resort that evening, a final swim preceded our last dinner. Mexican tortilla soup came first, rich and comforting. The chef prepared a freshly caught crab, served with garlic herb rice, vegetables and the now-familiar aioli followed by classic chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream to end the day on an indulgent note.
Our final morning unfolded unhurriedly, marked by a generous breakfast and a special pineapple pancake before departure.
Together, Trishvam Symphony in Krishnagiri and The Shore Trishvam in Puducherry offered a rare balance — one rooted in forested calm, the other alive with coastal energy. The journey proved that a holiday does not need to choose between rest and adventure. Sometimes, the most memorable experiences exist precisely in the space between the two.
Average price at Trishvam Symphony starts at ₹5,700 & at The Shore Trishvam, Puducherry at ₹11,000.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.