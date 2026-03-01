Between stillness and salt: A journey from the serene hills of Krishnagiri to the adventurous beaches of Puducherry

An unforgettable experience: Serenity in the hills, sunlight by the sea

This is the story of a journey that flowed from the tranquil, forested embrace of Krishnagiri to the sunlit, lively shores of Puducherry — a passage that allowed us to drift between calm and chaos and find harmony in the space between.The trip began from Hyderabad with a short flight to Bengaluru. Though Krishnagiri lies in Tamil Nadu, it is just a two-hour drive from Kempegowda International Airport, far more accessible than its remote feel suggests. Gloomy skies followed us along the highway, turning the drive into a nostalgic road-trip reverie — windows down, old favourites on the playlist, frequent chai stops and easy, meandering conversations. The weather, the road and the anticipation seemed to conspire to ease us gently into what lay ahead.

We arrived at Trishvam Symphony, a luxury retreat spread across 13 acres of farmland and forest, tucked into the hills of Krishnagiri. From the moment we stepped in, the immersion was complete — dense greenery, native wildlife and an atmosphere of quiet seclusion. Warm smiles greeted us at reception, including activity manager Raj Shekar, who would guide us over the next two days.