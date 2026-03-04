Want to see elephants in their natural habitats? This place is just 5 hours away from Kolkata

Spanning over 414.06 square kilometer, Mayurjharna is one of the virgin spots to locate the largest mammals on earth in their natural habitat. If you have a knack for adventure, especially travelling along the road less taken, then jump on a train from Kolkata to Jhargram. It takes around 5 hours to reach Jhargram and you may choose to put up at the heritage Jhargram Palace or look for budget alhomestays even closer to the reserve.

It is recommended that you plan a trip so that you reach Jhargram a day early and head over to Mayurjharna the next day in the morning to spot the elephants. Apart from the elephants also, you would be crossing scenic views like fishing, lotus pond, birds, long saal trees, and more. If you are opting for a road trip on car or bike, the temperature may dip a little and you can carry a light jacket with you. Also, Mayurjharna is a 'no horn' area, meaning it is best to avoid horns and honking in this deep forest, lest you irritate the elephants.

One of the most basic properties that you should possess is patience. Even in your excitement of spotting the large animals up close, you must not lose patience. And once spotted, wait to see if they approach you directly. Sometimes, trying to make noise and getting their attention can backfire terribly. Hence, it is best to grab your cameras or phone cameras and quietly take the photographs you always wanted. If the elephants approach you, and you feel their gesture is safe enough, then only proceed to pet them. At times, you may not have the luck of seeing an elephant herd and you might have to come back for it later. So, it is better to be prepared for any kind of outcome when you enter their natural habitat.