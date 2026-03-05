Literary museums in the UK that should be on every bibliophile’s list

The United Kingdom has produced some of the most fabulous writers of their time. From William Shakespeare to William Wordsworth, from the Bronte sisters to Virginia Woolf, all have their roots in the UK. It is said that the author lives on through their works.

But, UK has taken it a step further and preserved their houses, spaces of interest and more. Visitors today find themselves transported back to another era with most of the intricacies kept as is. Here’s a look at four literary museums that every bibliophile must visit when in the United Kingdom.

4 literary museums in the UK that every bibliophile should visit

While most of the places have a minimum entrance fees for their upkeep, some places can be accessed freely without any hassle. And the best part? They are purely experiential. In designated spaces you can actually sit down, take photographs, or even drink a cup of tea, feeling exactly the way the place used to be decades ago.