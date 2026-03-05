UNESCO warns Jaipur could lose World Heritage tag over neglect

Jaipur is an example of early modern urban planning in South Asia that had a mix of astronomy, mathematics, trade and aesthetics. The honeycomb façade of Hawa Mahal, the courtyards of the City Palace, the symmetrical bazaars radiating through the walled city are pieces of an urban puzzle built nearly three centuries ago. That puzzle is precisely what UNESCO is trying to protect.

Saving Jaipur does not mean freezing it in the eighteenth century. The most effective solutions are not complicated. First, heritage bylaws should be enforced consistently. Illegal constructions in protected zones must face real consequences.

Second, restoration should happen with authenticity prioritised more than speed. Traditional materials, local craftsmanship, and historically accurate designs do cost more, but they are needed to maintain the city’s architectural language.

Third, residents should be treated as partners. If homeowners receive incentives like tax breaks, grants, or tourism partnerships to restore heritage properties, the city’s preservation becomes economically viable.

Development projects should undergo rigorous heritage impact assessments before any construction begins. Modern infrastructure can coexist with history, but only when the planners respect the fragile geometry of the old city.