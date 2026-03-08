Explore these five offbeat weekend destinations near Kolkata

Those who are looking to for some good luck in their life or are just spiritually inclined can pack their bags and head over to Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district which is situated around 61 kms from Kolkata. Easily reachable via car or train, this short journey trip can be done as a day-trip or even an overnight one. While Tarakeshwar is predominantly famous for the Tarakhnath Temple, one can also plan to visit during festivities like Neel Puja, Gajan and Charak to see how tradition is kept alive through generational practice. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, although it has sanctums for Goddess Kali and Lakshmi- Narayan. The Dudhpukur tank is right adjacent to the temple and also demands your attention for a quick visit. However, what will catch the eyes of the offbeat travelers is the Buddhe Temple of Deulpara which was consecrated by the Dalai Lama in 1985. This is the only Buddhist temple in Hooghly district and is situated 6 kms further from the main temple area.