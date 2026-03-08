Explore these five offbeat weekend destinations near Kolkata

Summers have arrived already and research is on for your next vacation. Here are some offbeat places – hills, heritage, beaches et al. that you can consider visiting this time.
Around 160 kms from Kolkata, near Contai, lies the blissful sea beach of Junput. While Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur, Gopalpur, Shankarpur, are well known places, if you prefer to explore a lesser known beach without the usual crowd, then head over to Junput. Well connected by roads and railways, all you have to do is reach Contai and then a 9 kms ride onwards will make you reach your destination. Explore the quiet beach at your own pace, walk through the sane, take photos for the gram and don’t forget to try some sand art. Visit the Kapalkundala temple, which is where, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay is said to have written his novel Kapalkundala. Many adventurous travelers also opt for a beach trekking from Junput to Mandarmani.
Come Summer and it’s the time to relish the juicy King of Fruits. Do you know where most of it comes from? The answer to it is the vast mango orchards of Malda. As tourism becomes more specific, and people pick and choose an activity that becomes the main objective of choosing a destination, Mango tourism isn’t far behind. For those unaware, mango tourism is real and just like the fancy tour of the vineyards, you get a tour (and of course taste) of some of the best mangoes from the local orchards. Also, when in Malda, apart from mango tourism, take two days out to explore Gaur, the ancient capital of the Buddhist Pala, Hindu Senas and Muslim Nawabs; the Malda museum and Jami Masjid and Nimasari tower in Pandua. At 250+ kms from Kolkata, Malda is well accessible by train and road and takes around 6-7 hours to reach.
Those who are looking to for some good luck in their life or are just spiritually inclined can pack their bags and head over to Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district which is situated around 61 kms from Kolkata. Easily reachable via car or train, this short journey trip can be done as a day-trip or even an overnight one. While Tarakeshwar is predominantly famous for the Tarakhnath Temple, one can also plan to visit during festivities like Neel Puja, Gajan and Charak to see how tradition is kept alive through generational practice. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, although it has sanctums for Goddess Kali and Lakshmi- Narayan. The Dudhpukur tank is right adjacent to the temple and also demands your attention for a quick visit. However, what will catch the eyes of the offbeat travelers is the Buddhe Temple of Deulpara which was consecrated by the Dalai Lama in 1985. This is the only Buddhist temple in Hooghly district and is situated 6 kms further from the main temple area.
Imagine yourself dressed in a soft cotton sari with anklets on your feet running around the long corridors of a Rajbari. That is the experience that you can get when you come to Jhargram. Book your stay at the Jhargram Rajbari, one of the major attractions of the place and find yourself lost in the walls, food and decors of an era gone by. Take a day out for local sightseeing which includes a visit to the Savitri Mata Temple, walk around the vast open green grounds of Belpahari, the Chilkigarh sacred grove – a biodiversity heritage site and Mayurjharna, the only dedicated elephant reserve in Eastern India. Jhargram is situated near the western boundary of Bengal and takes around 4 hours by train and road. Another fun fact, if you do make the trip, identify spots in the Royal Palace which you may have spotted in movies, as it’s a popular shooting spot.
It is impossible to keep the chilled hills out of a Summer vacation itinerary for an average Bengali. No matter how offbeat the place you choose, most predominantly the selection is polarized between the beach or the hills/ mountains. Thus, could it be that there would not be a hilly site in this list? Known as a birders paradise, Gajoldoba is scenic spot which can is equidistant from Siliguri or Jalpaiguri. With a view of the Kanchenjunga (if lucky) in the backdrop, hundreds of birds to locate, the Teesta river bank and Baikunthapur Forest nearby, it is an unmissable place till it gets crowded.
