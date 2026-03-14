Connectivity and Accessibility

The city aslo acts as a strategic midpoint for the tournament. It is leveraging its geographic location and concentrated transportation network to attract fans — especially those who aim to follow the entirety of the tournament in North America.

Specialised high-speed rail service like Brightline high-speed rail connects Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Miami in approximately three and a half hours offerent logistical ease and comfortable hospitality to travellers. Most vacation homes in Kissimmee are within 20 minutes of the Orlando Brightline station. The destination is also approximately 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport, which offers more than 150 direct flights daily to cities hosting FIFA World Cup matches across North America. This connectivity makes Kissimmee a practical base for travellers attending matches in multiple host cities, including Miami and Atlanta.