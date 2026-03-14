As the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup in summer 2026, Florida will be a key hub for tournament activity. Miami is scheduled to host seven matches beginning June 15, 2026, including the third-place (bronze) final. Located in Central Florida, Kissimmee offers an alternative base for World Cup visitors seeking space, comfort, and value. Known as the Vacation Home Capital of the World, the destination is well suited for families and groups who want a quieter place to stay while remaining connected to match host cities and major attractions.
Connectivity and Accessibility
The city aslo acts as a strategic midpoint for the tournament. It is leveraging its geographic location and concentrated transportation network to attract fans — especially those who aim to follow the entirety of the tournament in North America.
Specialised high-speed rail service like Brightline high-speed rail connects Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Miami in approximately three and a half hours offerent logistical ease and comfortable hospitality to travellers. Most vacation homes in Kissimmee are within 20 minutes of the Orlando Brightline station. The destination is also approximately 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport, which offers more than 150 direct flights daily to cities hosting FIFA World Cup matches across North America. This connectivity makes Kissimmee a practical base for travellers attending matches in multiple host cities, including Miami and Atlanta.
Vacation homes — the perfect alternative
Kissimmee offers more than 50,000 accommodation options, including over 30,000 vacation homes ranging from two-bedroom condos to 15-bedroom residences. Many of these homes include private pools, full kitchens, multiple living spaces, and family-friendly amenities, making them particularly suitable for group travel.
Compared with hotel accommodations in major host cities during the World Cup, vacation homes in Kissimmee can provide greater space and value. Several properties are located within resort communities such as Reunion Resort, Margaritaville Orlando Resort, and Champions Gate, which offer access to amenities including golf courses, water parks, spas, restaurants, and, in some cases, complimentary shuttle services to major theme parks.
Beyond accommodation, Kissimmee provides access to a wide range of leisure and outdoor experiences. Visitors can explore Central Florida’s natural attractions through activities such as airboat tours near the Everglades and hot-air balloon rides offering views of the region’s landscapes. Cultural and entertainment options include Celebration, a master-planned town developed by The Walt Disney Company and Old Town Kissimmee, known for classic car shows, live music, and dining. The destination is also minutes away from some of the world’s most iconic theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando.
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