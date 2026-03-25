5 ways to travel without taking leave from work that no one tells you about

Today’s work culture is hectic, stressful and very demanding; and to keep up with it, regular breaks are necessary. Travelling not only cleans your mind but also makes you get back to work with double the vigour and freshness. However, the major issue that most travelers face is to be able to go for weekend vacations with most offices running on at least one of the weekend days as well. But, as they say, ‘when there is a will, there is a way’. Here are five ways in which you can engage in travel without taking extra leaves from your office.
If you are looking to go for a long vacation with family or friends, here are ways in which you can go for your trip and don’t compromise with your ‘off days’ at work.
Collect your leaves: Instead of taking random off days during your work year, start collecting your leaves. Check with the HR or your reporting manager, the total number of paid leaves you have in stock for the year. Once the number of days is defined, apply for the same without any pay-cut, select your destination, pack your bags and enjoy your vacation.
Note long weekends: The moment you get your calendar in hand every New Year, start marking the long weekends. The most popular ones are Durga Puja, Republic Day, Good Friday etc. Circle out weekend destinations that you might want to visit around that time and opt for advance bookings in such circumstances.
Use compulsory offs judiciously: Say you have worked a few weekends and on your regular off days. Take a note of them all. When applying for a travel leave, put these compulsory off days together and this will enable you to travel without losing out on office.
Workcation: The world already has moved out of the four walls of an office desk to work from home or work from cafes or co-working spaces. The trend of workcation is also rising slowly. All you need to do is intimidate your office that you would not be physically available at desk but would be carrying out your duties remotely. Divide the hours between sightseeing and working. Schedule your days well so you can start work early and finish off early as well and utilize the rest of the day to visit your favourite places.
Travel for a living: Get a job which makes you travel frequently. This enables you to visit places without compromising on your leaves or work. This may include being a presenter of travel related content, property or food reviewer, freelance writer, all-India multi-national company employee trainer or jobs which demand attending frequent workshops and conferences.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.