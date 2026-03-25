5 ways to travel without taking leave from work that no one tells you about

If you are looking to go for a long vacation with family or friends, here are ways in which you can go for your trip and don’t compromise with your ‘off days’ at work.

Collect your leaves: Instead of taking random off days during your work year, start collecting your leaves. Check with the HR or your reporting manager, the total number of paid leaves you have in stock for the year. Once the number of days is defined, apply for the same without any pay-cut, select your destination, pack your bags and enjoy your vacation.

Note long weekends: The moment you get your calendar in hand every New Year, start marking the long weekends. The most popular ones are Durga Puja, Republic Day, Good Friday etc. Circle out weekend destinations that you might want to visit around that time and opt for advance bookings in such circumstances.

Use compulsory offs judiciously: Say you have worked a few weekends and on your regular off days. Take a note of them all. When applying for a travel leave, put these compulsory off days together and this will enable you to travel without losing out on office.