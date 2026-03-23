5 ways to discover offbeat spots in your city

There are several ways to chance upon new places that you might not have considered visiting or have simply overlooked. Follow these five steps so that you can get the best of the places in your own city. And next time a friend comes, show them the real essence of your city.

The 1 km rule: This is one of the most effective rule to explore any place, whether your own city or a new destination. All you have to do is roughly gauge a 1 km circumference from your starting point and take a walk. This leisurely walk will actually open your eyes to spotting the everyday objects under the lens of the extra-ordinary. You may be able to spot beautifully painted doors and windows in folk art, lamp-posts that tell a story, houses which reflect art deco in the purest form and discover other small aspects about the neighbourhood which you had previously overlooked.

Join a local sightseeing group: One of the emerging ways to explore your own city better is by joining local sightseeing groups which takes you through lanes and alleys which are off the regular path. These include curated trails like a walk through the art lanes, or a walk through a famous footpath that revels in local craftsmanship, or deciphering the history of a particular space in your city. What more, you also get to meet like-minded people and befriend them.