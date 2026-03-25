Greece’s peach blossoms draw growing crowds to Veria each spring

Each spring, the plains surrounding Veria are transformed into an expansive wash of pink, as peach trees bloom across one of Greece’s most productive agricultural regions. Covering roughly 170 square kilometres, the orchards create a continuous landscape that has begun drawing increasing attention from visitors beyond the country.
While long appreciated locally, the blossom season is now emerging as a wider European attraction. Travellers arrive to walk through the orchards, photograph the scenery and take part in organised outdoor activities. The timing is brief, typically lasting from mid-March to mid-April, adding to its appeal as a seasonal spectacle.
Local organisers have worked to shape the experience into more than a visual event. The Veria Tourism Club has introduced a series of initiatives designed to connect visitors with the region. These include guided cycling routes, photography sessions and opportunities to engage with local produce. The aim is to highlight both the landscape and the agricultural work that sustains it.
The orchards lie a short distance from Thessaloniki, making them accessible for domestic and international travellers. Over recent seasons, attendance has increased steadily, with visitors arriving from countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. Travel bloggers and social media coverage have contributed to growing awareness of the region.
For local farmers, the blossom period offers a form of visibility that extends beyond harvest cycles. While the fruit itself remains the primary economic driver, the flowering season provides an additional opportunity to showcase the region’s produce and traditions. Farmers’ groups have supported the events, recognising their role in promoting both the landscape and the industry behind it.
The rise in visitors has also had a noticeable impact on nearby businesses, particularly in hospitality. Hotels and local services report higher demand during the bloom period, suggesting that seasonal tourism is becoming an increasingly relevant supplement to agriculture.
Despite its growing profile, the appeal of the peach blossoms remains rooted in simplicity: a short-lived natural transformation that turns working farmland into a destination defined by colour, scale and timing.
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