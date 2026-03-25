Greece’s peach blossoms draw growing crowds to Veria each spring

Each spring, the plains surrounding Veria are transformed into an expansive wash of pink, as peach trees bloom across one of Greece’s most productive agricultural regions. Covering roughly 170 square kilometres, the orchards create a continuous landscape that has begun drawing increasing attention from visitors beyond the country.

While long appreciated locally, the blossom season is now emerging as a wider European attraction. Travellers arrive to walk through the orchards, photograph the scenery and take part in organised outdoor activities. The timing is brief, typically lasting from mid-March to mid-April, adding to its appeal as a seasonal spectacle.

Local efforts blend tourism, farming and community celebration during blossom season

Local organisers have worked to shape the experience into more than a visual event. The Veria Tourism Club has introduced a series of initiatives designed to connect visitors with the region. These include guided cycling routes, photography sessions and opportunities to engage with local produce. The aim is to highlight both the landscape and the agricultural work that sustains it.