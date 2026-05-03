Got 48 hours in Madhupur? Here’s everything you should explore

Morning Walks: If digital detox is on your to-do list then blindly leave your phones locked away, keep your manual camera in hand, wear your walking shoes and hit the roads of Madhupur. The quiet town wakes up as early as 5 am and that is perhaps the best time to take a stroll. Not only would you have the vast expanse of the fields to walk through, but also smaller by-lanes where the locals would be happy to let you pass.

Sometimes, you might come across old abandoned houses which are in ruins and associated temples on the same land. You are most welcome to ask the locals about the origin or history of the place. While oral histories may differ, most of the time they comply and give you a tour of the place willingly. These bits and pieces of strewn colonial history is what give the town its essence.

Baidyanath Dham: One of the reasons that makes Madhupur a very sought-after destination is the presence of the Baidyanath Dham in Deogarh. It takes around an hour to reach the Dham and it might take quite a few hours for the darshan even after queuing in the priority line. In fact, people start lining up from 4 am in the morning just to get a glimpse of the Shivalinga.

According to legend, when Ravana wanted to relocate Shiva from Kailash to Lanka, it was agreed upon with the condition that if he placed the Shiva Lingam anywhere on earth mid-route, the Lingam would find a permanent abode there. Worried that Shiva would no longer be found in Kailash, the Gods conspired, and by destiny, Ravana had to stop in the region and ended up placing the shiva Lingam mid-route. That is why Deogarh, in colloquial language also means Dev-ghar or abode of the Lord. It is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas spread across the country.