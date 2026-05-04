Can you visit Rudyard Kipling’s 'Jungle' and see Sher Khan today?

Rudyard Kipling through his novel The Jungle Book, has taken children and adults alike into the fabulous world of forest and wildlife. But have you ever thought if his world was real? The howling of the wolves, the claws of Sher Khan, the wings of the vultures and the swirl of the snake Kaa, can they actually be seen in real life? Well, Kipling spent a lot of time in India and the forest covers of Madhya Pradesh became an inspiration to write the book. Kipling’s ‘Jungle’ exists today in Pench National Park …and yes, if you are lucky, Sher Khan will greet you!
This year, if you are planning a forest safari, then pick up your childhood classic, The Jungle Book and fly to Madhya Pradesh in search of all of Mowgli’s friends. The easiest way to reach the National Park is to take a flight to Nagpur, and then drive on by road for 3 hours (approx.). The National Park lies on the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra border and can be entered through both States. Ideally winters and summers are the best time to visit. Monsoon can be slightly dicey since most animals take cover from the rains and it also serves as their mating season.
What can you spot in Pench National Park?
Comprising 758 sq. kms the Pench National Park started out as a sanctuary in 1965 and was promoted to the status of a National Park in 1975. From 1992, it also has a Tiger Reserve. Apart from the safari zones called Priyadarshini National Park and Mowgli Pench Sanctuary, there are also around 10 villages nearby which constitute the whole geography. While visiting, you will be able to spot Chitals, Indian Leopards, Jungle cats, Wolves, Sloth Bears, and birds like Munia, Pintail, or Indian roller. Through the name of the place and the variety of animals found here, one can clearly connect the dots and figure out that this is the Jungle one has grown up reading about.
Safari rules
When opting for a Jungle Safari, your focus should mostly be on the safari. This trip may not allow you a lot of time to visit other places. In fact, it would take at least two nights and a series of safaris around the Park to cover it completely. You can reserve a spot for day, early morning, sunset, or even night safaris. However, all safaris take place in the presence of a trained guide and from the vehicle. Once cannot venture into the forest alone or until the guide says it is safe to do so. Further, no forest produce can be picked up and brought back. These are some of the strict rules that are followed.
What would make this trip memorable is to be able to relive the pages from The Jungle book as they flash by your eyes. From deep jungle canopies formed by tall trees, to sudden wildlife spottings that would leave you both surprised and in awe of being so close to Nature, you can experience them all. And when you do see the sharp and still eyes of a tiger or a bear itching its back, we bet your mind will play the catchy tunes of the movie.
Where to stay and what to see around?
Staying in Pench National Park has become very easy of late, with home stays and luxury hotels offering world-class stays and camping opportunities. This ensures safety and comfort, both.
If you have time on your hands and want to explore further around the area then the Ramtek Temple is 80 kms from the Park. You can also add in a few extra days and take a tour of Panchmarhi, hill stations with beautiful viewpoints, waterfalls and caves to explore.