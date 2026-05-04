Can you visit Rudyard Kipling’s 'Jungle' and see Sher Khan today?

This year, if you are planning a forest safari, then pick up your childhood classic, The Jungle Book and fly to Madhya Pradesh in search of all of Mowgli’s friends. The easiest way to reach the National Park is to take a flight to Nagpur, and then drive on by road for 3 hours (approx.). The National Park lies on the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra border and can be entered through both States. Ideally winters and summers are the best time to visit. Monsoon can be slightly dicey since most animals take cover from the rains and it also serves as their mating season.

What can you spot in Pench National Park?

Comprising 758 sq. kms the Pench National Park started out as a sanctuary in 1965 and was promoted to the status of a National Park in 1975. From 1992, it also has a Tiger Reserve. Apart from the safari zones called Priyadarshini National Park and Mowgli Pench Sanctuary, there are also around 10 villages nearby which constitute the whole geography. While visiting, you will be able to spot Chitals, Indian Leopards, Jungle cats, Wolves, Sloth Bears, and birds like Munia, Pintail, or Indian roller. Through the name of the place and the variety of animals found here, one can clearly connect the dots and figure out that this is the Jungle one has grown up reading about.