Soak up the serenity of South Goa at this charming luxury property

Goa has a way of pulling you back. Not always for the reasons you’d expect — not always for the chaos of it, the heat, the late nights that dissolve into early mornings — but sometimes simply because you haven’t quite finished understanding it yet. That was the thinking, at least, when we found ourselves booking a stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Goa Colva. A deliberate pause, if you will. Well if you are worried about the sun, trust us, this coastal destination is way cooler than Bengaluru right now.
Now, Google will tell you it’s a ‘contemporary hotel with modern amenities and proximity to local attractions.’ Instagram will give you the pool. Neither, frankly, does the place any justice. What this Colva property does rather quietly is wear Goa on its sleeve. The reception panel mimics the rhythm of waves. Tiles are positioned strategically to imitate palmtree shadows beneath wooden pillars that stretch upward like the tree itself.
Fishermen in action grace the façade as a considered nod to the communities that have shaped this coastline long before it became a go-to holiday destination. It’s the sort of detail you’d walk past if you weren’t paying attention. This is what separates a hotel that pays homage from one that merely bases itself there. Goa’s beauty has never been limited to its coastline — it lives equally in the places that choose to honour it thoughtfully, without reducing that heritage to a seashell garland at check-in.
We had precisely one day here — one day to rejoice, refresh and rejuvenate before the rest of the weekend pulled us toward the north of the state. So, we did what any self-respecting traveller does upon arriving somewhere new: we ate. Colva Kitchen, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, earns your morning loyalties without trying too hard — a generous spread that moves between local Goan staples and international comfort, buffet and a la carte on offer. What followed was entirely necessary.
A room overlooking the ocean, curtains drawn just enough and a siesta that the Goan concept of susegad — unhurried, gloriously indifferent ease — would have thoroughly approved of. When we eventually resurfaced, it was straight into a bathtub, then back downstairs to the restaurant for local chef ’s signature Colva seafood and cocktails cold enough to make the afternoon feel like a reward well earned.
Recharged and now requiring an adventure, we borrowed cycles from the reception — packed with a beach towel and a small snack from O’Centro, the hotel’s grab-and-go café that does fresh coffee and locally inspired bites — and rode out into the afternoon. The journey, as it always is in Goa, was as interesting as the destination itself.
We passed through fisherman communities where the morning’s catch was being sorted and prepped. Cats lurked with intent near the marine piles. A roadside stall offered the sort of boho beachwear that looks impractical everywhere else except precisely here. And then the lanes — those narrow, sundappled corridors lined with bougainvillaea in full bloom. Then, comes the shore!
Stillness arrives naturely when you finally stretch out on the beach, towel flat, sunlight doing its work, watching the ocean go about its ancient, indifferent business. It was somewhere in that haze that a rather amusing thought clicked in our mind — back home, when sleep refuses to come and the mind won’t quieten, we reach for ocean soundscapes on our phones. And here, at the actual ocean, we were playing cheerful pop music. There’s something very human about that and we couldn’t decide whether to laugh or feel slightly embarrassed about it.
The golden hour was our cue to return. We resented it briefly and then delayed it anyway, as one does. The hotel sits a mere 500 metres from Colva Beach but we stretched the return into cycling along the very edge of the retreating waves, the shallow water reflecting our shenanigans aesthetically.
We had promised ourselves at the start of this trip: a new sunset experience this time, which awaited us on the hotel terrace in the form of a sundowner high tea. Finger sandwiches, freshly baked cookies and decedant pastries was laid out for us. The view was, of course, the same ocean we’d just reluctantly cycled away from, but elevation and a tiered stand of yummy bites have a way of reframing everything.
And then, because the day still offered us options for how we ought to end it, we picked Sentir by Tattva spa. A full-body massage, an hour of near-total euphoric oblivion leaving our muscles pampered and rejuvenated. We retired for the evening with the particular contentment of people who have genuinely, thoroughly, used a day well.
The next morning arrived at its own pace. A late brunch first and then one final excursion: a heritage walk through Margao with Soul Travellers. If the previous day had been Goa at its most sensory, this was Goa at its most layered with strolls around the old Portuguese quarters. We returned to the property for one last peaceful hour back in our premium sanctuary by the window seat overlooking the ocean, attempting to sketch the vista we could hold onto forever.
₹7,140 onwards. At Colva Beach Road. Colva, Goa is 10h 52m (583 km) away from Bengaluru. Nearest railway station: Madgaon. Nearest Airport: Dabolim