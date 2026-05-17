What is Nakhwa Nori? Inside South Korea’s ancient festival of falling flames

South Korea's Nakhwa Nori is a very poetic spectacle. Nakhwa Nori remains one of the country’s most mesmerising cultural rituals. It looks like thousands of glowing embers raining over a river in complete darkness, sparks floating like orange flower petals in the wind.

The story behind Nakhwa Nori, South Korea’s mesmerising Joseon-era fire ritual

Nakhwa is a Korean word that has the double meaning of falling flowers or falling flames. Nori is a Korean word that means games, festivals, and enjoyment of the scenery. The flowers are not actual blooms, but glowing embers cascading from ropes strung above water. Traditionally, bundles made from charcoal powder and hanji (Korea’s durable handmade mulberry paper) are attached along long cords stretched across ponds or rivers. Once they are lit, the fire slowly burns downwards, and the sparks resemble orange petals drifting through the night.