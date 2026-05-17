Where to spot rare pink dolphins hidden in plain sight across Indian coasts

Did you know that the Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphins are born grey and turn mottled pink or even strikingly white-pink as they age? Their pretty pink appearance is due to the blood vessels close to their skin surface, much like humans blush. Wish to spot them? Well, here are three destinations on the western and eastern coasts of India where you can spot these aquatic wonders on your next vacation! The beauty of spotting these dolphins is that you don’t have to trek into the deep wilderness, as they are hiding in plain sight at India’s most iconic vacation hubs. It’s about finding the extraordinary within the familiar, turning a standard holiday into a rare wildlife encounter just by knowing which way to look.