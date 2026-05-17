Where to spot rare pink dolphins hidden in plain sight across Indian coasts

Did you know that the Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphins are born grey and turn mottled pink or even strikingly white-pink as they age? Their pretty pink appearance is due to the blood vessels close to their skin surface, much like humans blush. Wish to spot them? Well, here are three destinations on the western and eastern coasts of India where you can spot these aquatic wonders on your next vacation! The beauty of spotting these dolphins is that you don’t have to trek into the deep wilderness, as they are hiding in plain sight at India’s most iconic vacation hubs. It’s about finding the extraordinary within the familiar, turning a standard holiday into a rare wildlife encounter just by knowing which way to look.
1. SOUTH GOA
Goa is the most reliable place to see the pink-hued Humpback Dolphins. They stay close to the shore, often within two kilometres of the coast. Head to Betul, Palolem or Agonda in South Goa. These areas are quieter and more eco-friendly than the party-heavy North. Instead of a loud commercial boat, hire a local fisherman’s outrigger early in the morning, around 6.30 am, for higher sighting chances.
2. THE GULF OF KUTCH, GUJARAT
For a more rugged, off-beat adventure, the Marine National Park in Jamnagar is a sanctuary for these dolphins. Pirotan Island or the coastal waters of Jamnagar are one of the few places where you can walk on the seabed during low tide to see coral reefs and then take a boat during high tide to spot dolphins leaping in the distance.
3 CHILIKA LAKE, ODISHA
While Chilika is famous for the dark-grey Irrawaddy Dolphins, the Outer Channel near Satapada is where the sea meets the lake and you can often spot the pinkish Humpback Dolphins here as well. Take a boat from Satapada. You get a two-forone deal here — seeing the snub-nosed Irrawaddy Dolphins in the lagoon and the pink Humpbacks near the sea mouth.