Your 9-step verification before checking into the perfect holiday homestay

Here are all the boxes that you should tick before you end up choosing a home stay for your next vacation.

Location check: Your homestay should be positioned centrally and have easy access to most modes of transportation to important places nearby. There’s no point in booking a lovely place which is very secluded and too far from major attraction sites. In this way, you might save on the accommodation but spend double on travelling. Moreover, whether you are travelling alone or with family, safety should be given prime importance. Thus, the neighbourhood should be guarded and secured at night.

Pay attention to reviews: Move beyond the star ratings. Check minutely reviews of people who have stayed in the property / ies you are considering in the past six months. This gives you a fairly recent idea of the place and its maintenance. Further, when you check the pros of a place, also glance over the cons. Check if any customer highlights any complaints of shortcomings of the place.

Cleanliness is most important: Always try to gauge how clean the place is through customer photographs. This is because, in a place like a homestay where multiple people visit each day/week, hygiene should be properly maintained. Any compromise to that should be a complete rejection from your end.