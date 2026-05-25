Rome’s Pantheon hosts one of Christianity’s most beautiful Pentecost traditions

Built nearly 2,000 years ago under Emperor Hadrian, the Pantheon was originally a Roman temple dedicated to pagan gods before being consecrated as a Christian church in 609 CE. The oculus which was originally an engineering solution and symbolic link to the heavens became perfect for the Pentecost ritual centuries later.

When does it take place?

Pentecost typically happens either in May or June, 50 days after Easter. On Pentecost Sunday, the ceremony is held during the morning Mass. Travellers are advised to check the Vatican and Roman church schedules ahead of time because the date changes every year according to the Christian liturgical calendar.

The Mass is free, but seating is limited and queues begin very early in the morning. Arriving at least 1–2 hours early is standard if you want a place inside. Dress codes apply because this is still an active church. And unlike many over-touristed European spectacles, this one has not yet become aggressively commercial.