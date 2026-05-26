Got 24 hours in Daman? Here's what you should not miss

Remember, Daman is a small city and each area is easily accessible by road. You can hire a full-day ride or keep changing rides in between. From experience, it is always better to opt for a full-day ride hire but if you are on a budget then changing frequent local transport and walking around is the best way to catch up on the places. When in Daman, don’t forget these places, and we have done the research so that your trip can go smoothly.

Moti Daman Beach: The entire city of Daman is situated on a beach front. Thus, it is not done that you come to Daman and not visit a beach. While there are several beaches to check out, Moti Daman beach is the most intelligent pick, due to the sheer number of popular tourist destinations around it. Visit the beach, take a stroll around with the cool waters splashing on your feet, take some fabulous photographs and if you are adventurous enough venture deep into the waters for a swim, or else build sand castles at a safe distance.

Moti Daman Fort: Right next to the beach is the magnificent Moti Daman Fort. Constructed over a period of 25 years by the Portuguese to protect themselves from the Mughals, the actual fort is almost in ruins now. But the preserved parts show beautiful Portuguese architecture and passive cannons with carvings. Today, the space houses the Daman administration apart from a church, monastery and the lighthouse, all three of which are open to tourists.