Got 24 hours in Daman? Here's what you should not miss

If you are heading out to Daman for 24 hours in hands and for the very first time, then do not miss out on the popular destinations and gorge on amazing food. Daman, may not the destination that pops up in your mind first thing when you plan a vacation, but this ancient port city which was once under the influence of the Portuguese is definitely worth a visit.
Remember, Daman is a small city and each area is easily accessible by road. You can hire a full-day ride or keep changing rides in between. From experience, it is always better to opt for a full-day ride hire but if you are on a budget then changing frequent local transport and walking around is the best way to catch up on the places. When in Daman, don’t forget these places, and we have done the research so that your trip can go smoothly.
Moti Daman Beach: The entire city of Daman is situated on a beach front. Thus, it is not done that you come to Daman and not visit a beach. While there are several beaches to check out, Moti Daman beach is the most intelligent pick, due to the sheer number of popular tourist destinations around it. Visit the beach, take a stroll around with the cool waters splashing on your feet, take some fabulous photographs and if you are adventurous enough venture deep into the waters for a swim, or else build sand castles at a safe distance.
Moti Daman Fort: Right next to the beach is the magnificent Moti Daman Fort. Constructed over a period of 25 years by the Portuguese to protect themselves from the Mughals, the actual fort is almost in ruins now. But the preserved parts show beautiful Portuguese architecture and passive cannons with carvings. Today, the space houses the Daman administration apart from a church, monastery and the lighthouse, all three of which are open to tourists.
Daman Lighthouse: As explained that Daman was an active port city and thus the presence of a lighthouse was a must in those days. The tall lighthouse, which almost sits on land’s end, offers a magnificent view.
Dominican Monastery: Nestled within the fort walls, this mighty structure is now in ruins. One can take a leisurely walk around it and can only imagine how beautiful it must have been at one point in time.
Church of Bom Jesus: Is another marvel which displays remnants of Portuguese construction through wooden altars, ornate interiors and carved gateways. Deeply inspired by Roman architecture, one can find similarities between the two forms.
Local cuisine: When in Daman, skipping the local cuisine is not an option. Influenced by Gujarati, Parsi and Portuguese cuisines, Daman has carved its own style of cooking. People prefer to have roti or flatbreads for breakfast along with a cup of tea. For lunch and dinner it is usually Rotla, another kind of bread, along with saag, chokha (curry), Aleti- Paleti with chicken liver and more. While mostly the food is vegetarian, but still, one cannot overlook the delicious crabs, prawns and lobsters which are sure to make anyone’s mouth water.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.