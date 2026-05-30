Newly refurbished, this luxury hotel in Calangute Goa is worth a stay!

Honouring the legacy of these tribes, Marriott group’s Le Méridien Goa, Calangute built a hotel around that story. Opened in 2017 and recently refurbished, this luxury property has become a top choice for anyone looking to vacation in the bustling spots of Goa like Calangute. The property sits on Aguada-Siolim Road in Gauravaddo, about a ten-minute walk from the shore. Close enough to feel the pull of the beach, far enough to feel like a retreat from it.

Entering through the gates, we pull up under the porte-cochere and look up: the ceiling renders Vasco da Gama’s fleet as a nautical chart, old-world cartography styled into the kind of grand entrance statement that earns its moment. The hospitality brand’s global identity has always been anchored in the language of discovery — here, that language gets a very specific Goan accent. The Kunbi checkered pattern runs through the corridors as artworks. The reception wall is dressed with brassware, jewellery and traditional artefacts drawn from the same cultural well, which also follow you into your room.