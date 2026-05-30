Newly refurbished, this luxury hotel in Calangute Goa is worth a stay!

Before the Portuguese dropped the anchor off this coastline, before the spice routes rewrote the map of the world, the Kunbi were already here. Goa’s earliest indigenous community — farmers, weavers, keepers of a way of life that predates every colonial chapter — the Kunbi are considered the original sons of the soil and their most recognisable emblem is the sari that bears their name. Red and white, large checks, worn short above the ankle and knotted at the shoulder without a blouse: practical by design, built for long hours in the paddy fields.
Honouring the legacy of these tribes, Marriott group’s Le Méridien Goa, Calangute built a hotel around that story. Opened in 2017 and recently refurbished, this luxury property has become a top choice for anyone looking to vacation in the bustling spots of Goa like Calangute. The property sits on Aguada-Siolim Road in Gauravaddo, about a ten-minute walk from the shore. Close enough to feel the pull of the beach, far enough to feel like a retreat from it.
Entering through the gates, we pull up under the porte-cochere and look up: the ceiling renders Vasco da Gama’s fleet as a nautical chart, old-world cartography styled into the kind of grand entrance statement that earns its moment. The hospitality brand’s global identity has always been anchored in the language of discovery — here, that language gets a very specific Goan accent. The Kunbi checkered pattern runs through the corridors as artworks. The reception wall is dressed with brassware, jewellery and traditional artefacts drawn from the same cultural well, which also follow you into your room.
Check-in surprises came early. On our bed (of our Classic guest room): a complimentary pass for a cup of Illy Coffee at Longitude 73 — the hotel’s transition bar running the brand’s barista programme — and an art pass offering complimentary entry to the Museum of Goa in Pilerne awaited our attention. Our activity list, which had previously consisted entirely of the half-sunken pool chairs, suddenly had ambitions.
We began, sensibly, with a Goan thali at Latest Recipe, the all-day dining restaurant pulling from both international and local repertoires. Order their kokum concoctions — cold, tart, exactly what the Summer heat demands. A nap followed — as it should — before the afternoon drew us to the Plunge, the poolside bar, which is a neighbour to the seating area styled to replicate a traditional balcão. This pillared porch of a Portuguese-Goan home is designed to be the perfect backdrop for a cover picture of your ‘gram’ carousels.
The evening chaat counter is perhaps the best argument against a mimosa during a vacation. Pani puri, bhel, chai — the gentle chaos of a street-food setup planted by the poolside kept us entertained. A little while later, we took a book, claimed a chair and marvelled at the azure view before us. Come nightfall, a candle-lit dinner was set up, specially for us, by this very pool. We indulged in the kind of evening you don’t really want to end.
The next morning called for local immersion. Aguada Beach and the old fort first — the scale of that Portuguese fortification never quite loses its effect, no matter however many times Goa brings you back. Soon, we found ourselves at Latest Recipe again, this time, gorging on waffles loaded with seasonal fruit, chocolate and more for breakfast.
The museum voucher was redeemed that afternoon and the Museum of Goa delivered generously on the promise — immersive, irreverent, genuinely stunning in its handling of Goan art and cultural history. The Museum helps any art enthusiast recalibrate how they look at everything else for the rest of the trip.
Back at the hotel, a chefled xacuti curry cooking session confirmed what the recipe quietly suggests: achievable at home, but considerably more enjoyable with someone who knows what they’ re doing walking you through it and of course, fresh pois.
Our return to the poolside was inevitable, however this time it was with Le Scoop’s sinful gelato — served in crockery that reminded us of the region’s popular azulejo tiles. There could not have been a better dessert concluding our afternoon meal of scrumptious Italian dishes we had savoured earlier.
The evening was dedicated to exploring the area around the property lined with charming boutiques, street markets, cafés and art shops offering unique souvenirs. We spent the last few hours of our weekend stay-cation at this hotel in our room, enjoying a brownie and a good travel movie to match the vibe.
₹10,000 onwards. At Calangute, Goa. Nearest railhead: Thivim. Nearest aiport: Manohar