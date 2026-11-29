In northern Armenia, a footpath leads out of the village of Sanahin, across the Debed Canyon and through open countryside to Haghpat. At either end stands a 10th-century monastery that once served as a centre of learning, and between them lies a landscape of villages, gorges and hillsides that feels timeless. Here, the journey between landmarks is as rewarding as the landmarks themselves.
It's a kind of travel that Armenia is making easier every year. The country's growing network of long-distance trails is turning walks like this into multi-day adventures. The Transcaucasian Trail (TCT), which runs through Armenia between Lake Arpi in the north and Meghri in the south, covers around 819 kilometres. Its route crosses very different terrain, including high mountain plateaus, green valleys, forested slopes and dry, rocky country. Along the way are villages, archaeological sites, monasteries and remnants of older trade routes. Hikers can attempt individual sections or plan a longer journey, depending on their experience and the time available.
A good introduction is the section through Dilijan National Park. The 80-kilometre route is usually completed over four to five days and passes through broadleaf forests and mountain scenery, with visits to the monasteries of Haghartsin and Goshavank. Both date to the medieval period and offer a glimpse into Armenia's religious and architectural history. Parz Lake, surrounded by woodland, is another stop along this stretch. For travellers who want the experience of a multi-day hike without committing to the full national route, Dilijan is a practical place to begin.
Further north, the Lori region offers another rewarding combination of walking and heritage. The Debed River cuts through a deep gorge, with monasteries and villages spread across the surrounding slopes. Haghpat and Sanahin, both dating to the 10th century, are recognised together as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Their buildings include churches, libraries, academies and other structures that reflect the monasteries' role as centres of scholarship. The walking route between them allows visitors to approach the complexes as part of the wider landscape rather than as isolated sightseeing stops.
The appeal of these routes extends to the villages they pass through. Guesthouses, local guides, food providers and small businesses stand to benefit when visitors spend time outside the main tourist centres. HIKEArmenia, a non-profit organisation established in 2015, has developed hiking routes and an online platform connecting visitors with trails, accommodation and guides. Its work is aimed at supporting rural development by encouraging more people to explore Armenia's regions. A separate initiative, the Armenian National Trail, is also being developed as a village-to-village route connecting 109 communities across five regions.
For visitors, staying in a village can add another dimension to a walking holiday. A guesthouse may provide a home-cooked meal and an introduction to local produce, while a local guide can explain the history of a monastery or point out details that might otherwise be missed.
Food is part of that experience. Lavash, the thin bread baked against the walls of a traditional clay oven called a tonir, is commonly eaten with cheese, greens or meat. Its preparation and cultural significance were inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2014. Travellers may also come across gata, a sweet pastry whose fillings and preparation vary across the country.
Walking is not the only way to explore these regions. In Lori, the Debed River is a destination for rafting, while horseback riding and cycling offer alternatives to longer hikes. Around Dilijan, forest trails and lakes make it possible to combine a day outdoors with time in the town itself. These activities give visitors reasons to stay longer and use locally run services.
The Transcaucasian Trail is not a uniformly developed walking path, and a full traverse requires preparation. Some sections are remote, accommodation is not available in every village, and hikers may need to camp or arrange transport and supplies in advance. Shorter routes in Dilijan and Lori are more practical for those with limited time, but trail conditions and navigation information should always be checked before setting out.
For travellers willing to look beyond a quick visit to Yerevan, Armenia's walking routes offer a different way to understand the country. A few days on the trail can bring a monastery, a village meal and a stretch of mountain path into the same itinerary. In the north, the walk between Sanahin and Haghpat is a particularly good place to start.
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