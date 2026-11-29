The long way through the mountains

It's a kind of travel that Armenia is making easier every year. The country's growing network of long-distance trails is turning walks like this into multi-day adventures. The Transcaucasian Trail (TCT), which runs through Armenia between Lake Arpi in the north and Meghri in the south, covers around 819 kilometres. Its route crosses very different terrain, including high mountain plateaus, green valleys, forested slopes and dry, rocky country. Along the way are villages, archaeological sites, monasteries and remnants of older trade routes. Hikers can attempt individual sections or plan a longer journey, depending on their experience and the time available.

A good introduction is the section through Dilijan National Park. The 80-kilometre route is usually completed over four to five days and passes through broadleaf forests and mountain scenery, with visits to the monasteries of Haghartsin and Goshavank. Both date to the medieval period and offer a glimpse into Armenia's religious and architectural history. Parz Lake, surrounded by woodland, is another stop along this stretch. For travellers who want the experience of a multi-day hike without committing to the full national route, Dilijan is a practical place to begin.

Further north, the Lori region offers another rewarding combination of walking and heritage. The Debed River cuts through a deep gorge, with monasteries and villages spread across the surrounding slopes. Haghpat and Sanahin, both dating to the 10th century, are recognised together as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Their buildings include churches, libraries, academies and other structures that reflect the monasteries' role as centres of scholarship. The walking route between them allows visitors to approach the complexes as part of the wider landscape rather than as isolated sightseeing stops.