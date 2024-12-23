Ring in the Year: Unique New Year’s rituals around the world

As the clock strikes midnight on December 31, people worldwide celebrate the dawn of a new year with traditions that reflect their unique cultures, beliefs, and hopes. Here’s a glimpse into some intriguing New Year’s rituals from across the globe.

In Denmark, breaking dishes is a symbol of affection and good fortune. Friends and family members save their old plates throughout the year, then joyfully smash them against the doors of loved ones on New Year's Eve. The bigger the pile of broken crockery, the more popular you are thought to be.

Over in Japan, the ringing of bells marks the transition into the new year. Buddhist temples toll their bells 108 times in a practice called Joya no Kane. This number symbolizes the earthly desires that lead to human suffering, and the ritual aims to cleanse the soul for a fresh start.

In Spain, eating twelve grapes at the stroke of midnight is a cherished tradition. Each grape represents a wish or a month of good fortune for the year ahead. Spaniards diligently pop one grape with each chime of the clock, a custom that dates back to the late 19th century.

Brazil celebrates New Year's Eve with offerings to Iemanjá, the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea. Devotees dress in white and send flowers, candles, and small boats into the ocean as tokens of gratitude and hope for blessings in the coming year.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, the ancient practice of First Footing continues to thrive. The first person to cross the threshold of a home after midnight brings luck, and traditionally, this visitor carries gifts like coal, shortbread, or whisky.

In the Philippines, round shapes dominate New Year's Eve festivities, symbolizing prosperity and wealth. Families prepare circular fruits and wear polka-dotted outfits to attract good fortune.

From fireworks in Sydney to street parties in Times Square, these traditions showcase humanity’s universal desire for renewal and hope. Each custom, rooted in its culture, reminds us that despite our differences, we all share the same dream: to begin the new year with joy, optimism, and a clean slate.