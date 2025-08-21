Man enters Taj Mahal’s restricted zone; plays Jo Wada Kiya Woh at Shah Jahan-Mumtaz graves

In a now viral video, a man is seen walking into Shah Jahan-Mumtaz grave at Taj Mahal, playing the classic Bollywood song Jo Wada Kiya Woh song from the 1963 movie Taj Mahal. In the Instagram video, which has now received over 10 million views, he is seen walking downstairs into one of the restricted areas which shows one to the two tombs of the Mughal King and his better half resting in peace.
To protect the monument and its two sacred tombs, the inside view of the tomb had been closed off to the public for many years by authorities, which this man has been able to uncover for those curious about what lies within the historic monument. Tourists are usually only allowed to view the replicas on the main floor.
"I visited Tajmahal around 1994-1995, and this area was open to the public at that time, and we have seen this too," said one user.
“Idk why people are trolling this wonder but I have been to Taj Mahal once and definitely would want to go again. It is stunning, beautiful and its history is more captivating," wrote another.
"Kya laga tha neeche Shah Jahan aur Mumtaz Mahal Aami Je Tomar pe dance kar rhe honge?" said another. (Translation: Did you think Shah Jahan aur Mumtaz Mahal were dancing to the Aami Je Tomar song?)
One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal l attracts roughly 7 to 8 million visitors every year. However, the monument has a daily visitor cap of 40,000 to manage crowds and prevent damage.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.