Gangajal wipes go viral, Internet can’t stop talking about these “bad-karma cleansing” wet wipes

A brand new product that went viral online is "Gangajal Wipes" and has become the centre of great curiosity and amusement for users of social media. Gangajal Wipes (wet wipes containing water from the Ganga River) promise to "wash away your bad karma." What started off as a funny advertising idea has now become something of a meme generator for people who are reacting to the mix of spirituality and the normal use of wipes. There is much discussion about the wipes; some are treating them as a "spiritual cheat," while others laugh at the concept. There are many people enjoying the comedy.

What makes Gangajal Wipes so viral on internet

Gangajal or Sacred water has been a practice for Indian households for centuries when doing prayers for all types of rituals. The manufacturers of Gangajal Wipes have stated that the wet wipes are simply a physical infusion of the same concept as Gangajal and can "cleanse your sins" while at the same time cleaning your skin. The caption "for Sinners with Sensitive Skin" has reinforced the interest by causing both positive and negative implications on the social media channels.