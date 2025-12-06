The era of posting nothing: How ‘Posting Zero’ became social media’s defining trend

There is currently an unusual trend of silence on social media, now referred to as posting zero (i.e., users browsing their feeds without posting). We saw this trend begin in the past, when infinite images were being posted to these sites, with people sharing every moment of their day to keep their followers informed about what they were doing. Now that trend has evolved into something entirely opposite; users of social media continue to scroll through and look at everything going on within the platform, but they are not posting any content. Therefore, this change in the way users behave digitally appears to be one of the most fascinating behaviour changes in the last decade within the digital sphere.

Inside the Posting Zero mindset

The Posting Zero attitude is led by a combination of resistance, fatigue and self-defence mechanisms from users who are angry towards influences dominating the social platform’s visibility and the algorithm choosing what to spotlight as important. An emergence of a more cultural identity is happening with this Posting Zero movement. Posting content has become less relevant or possible for many with fears of being judged or shunned. Rather than totally quitting social media during this period, users are stepping away from the "public" stage and using private messages, close friends lists and tight-knit community members.