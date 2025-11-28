What is FOFO? The new internet fear you probably have (but don’t know yet!)

FOMO isn't the only fear dominating modern-day life; now there's an additional level of anxiety commonly referred to as FOFO (aka: Fear Refer To Find Out). Most likely, you have encountered some form of FOFO before in your life. FOFO typically manifests itself as that horrible feeling you get right before avoiding checking something, whether it’s checking on your health, balance, unread text messages or identifying the input of warning signs in a relationship. Unlike simple procrastination, FOFO is an emotional shield whereby your mind tries to convince you that "As long as I don’t know, nothing is going wrong." Unfortunately, the truth is that life will not function according to those ideals.

Why FOFO suddenly has everyone nodding “OMG, that’s me”

FOFO (Fear of Finding Out) is becoming increasingly common and has many people responding with "OMG THAT'S ME!" Stories are now being shared everywhere about how FOFO affects many more people than just the average person. For instance, FOFO can cause someone to skip a doctor's appointment or avoid a discussion that may prove uncomfortable due to fears that knowing the answer may require them to act on that information in an uncomfortable manner. FOFO is the way our brain protects us, even though it does so in a way that is counterintuitive.