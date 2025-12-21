What is wedding insurance and who needs it? Everything you should know

Wedding insurance protects the amount of money by providing reimbursement if something goes wrong with your wedding plans - such as cancellation or rescheduling due to weather, vendor problems or other unforeseen circumstances.

Why do couples need wedding insurance?

Such couples with huge budgets, destination weddings, long events, costly jewellery, or lots of guests are the ones who gain the most. However, even a moderate wedding with a few prepaid deposits and some bookings can take a heavy blow financially if a mishap occurs. Illness, bad weather, vendor failures, travel disruptions, and guest injuries are some of the situations that insurance protects against.

Who can get wedding insurance?

Almost all couples planning a wedding can get a policy. Such policies are designed for those who put money in venues, vendors, travel, and costly gifts. Some insurers offer the option of high-value jewellery or wedding assets, and events with many guests can get liability protection.

How is wedding insurance working, and what does it cover?