11 ways to simplify your wedding without compromising on style

Wedding planning is a tedious and stressful activity in many ways. More often than not what gives you sleepless nights is the draining of funds. But here are 11 effective ways to have a lavish, luxurious, emotional wedding without bleeding out your pockets.
Planning your wedding, keep these in mind so that you plan it wisely, and not expensively.
Choose beautiful venues: For an emotional connect you can always get married at home, your backyard, ancestral house or community church. However, if you are looking a more destination wedding vibe then check out beaches, gardens, or halls which have a natural and rustic ambiance.
Minimalistic theme: Opt for a minimal theme with classic decors, monochromes, rustic yet elegant ornaments, centre-pieces and cutleries, and lots of greenery. This will curtail your budget to quite a bit.
More greens, less colours: Green and shades of green complements any neutral and minimalistic setting. Try to use a lot of greenery which are financially more affordable than actual flowers which up your budget steeply. Plants like eucalyptus, ferns, and tropical leaves help in filling the venue décor and also leaving a subtle fragrance.
Natural Lights: Opt for natural lights, venues which have great ambiance, or a wedding during the day. Apart from the natural lights, you can top it off with lots of candles, Fairy lights, LED rows, candle lanterns and more which look natural, blends with the vibe and is easily accessible in units and finances.
Repurposed décor: This will not only curb your wedding budget, but also elevate the de-cluttering game and make an environmentally conscious wedding. Opt for décor pieces like papier mache, brown papers bags, seeded cutleries that one can use to plant trees after use etc.
Easier on the stomach: While it seems everyone enjoys a wedding, there is actually a lot of work that needs to be done with people hardly getting the time for a sit-down dining. To address this issue, one can opt for live food stations, buffets, or family-style dining instead of a luxurious six – seven course plated meal. This reduces the budget significantly and the guests get to choose whatever they want to have as per their liking.
Right photographer: an expensive photographer may not always be the right choice. Give space for emerging talents who are promising with their portfolio.
Get your own playlist: Instead of opting for a DJ or a musical orchestra, create your own playlist and plug it in. It may consists of songs that you love, the song that was played when you received a proposal, and others which hold memories for you.
Go digital with invites: Send digital invites and save paper. Moreover, give them a call and invite them personally instead of just sending a card.
Trim your guest list: Only invite those who really mean to you. Keeping the guest list between 25-50 is the ideal.
Skip favours: You can either skip the return favours completely. Or go for small handmade ones which are customised for each guest.