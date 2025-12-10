11 ways to simplify your wedding without compromising on style

Planning your wedding, keep these in mind so that you plan it wisely, and not expensively.

Choose beautiful venues: For an emotional connect you can always get married at home, your backyard, ancestral house or community church. However, if you are looking a more destination wedding vibe then check out beaches, gardens, or halls which have a natural and rustic ambiance.

Minimalistic theme: Opt for a minimal theme with classic decors, monochromes, rustic yet elegant ornaments, centre-pieces and cutleries, and lots of greenery. This will curtail your budget to quite a bit.

More greens, less colours: Green and shades of green complements any neutral and minimalistic setting. Try to use a lot of greenery which are financially more affordable than actual flowers which up your budget steeply. Plants like eucalyptus, ferns, and tropical leaves help in filling the venue décor and also leaving a subtle fragrance.

Natural Lights: Opt for natural lights, venues which have great ambiance, or a wedding during the day. Apart from the natural lights, you can top it off with lots of candles, Fairy lights, LED rows, candle lanterns and more which look natural, blends with the vibe and is easily accessible in units and finances.