Destination wedding: How to organise without getting stressed?

Its officially the most comfortable wedding time of the year and with the rise in destination wedding, the stress of organizing it all, is also high. If you want to organise a destination wedding but don’t want to bear the stress load then here’s what you need to do.
Organising a destination wedding all by yourself without stress is absolutely possible and for that you have to give it at least a year’s time to get things done properly.
Keep it simple
First and foremost, destination wedding does need a lot of finance. So, it is recommended that you keep the ceremony simple and short. Invite only your close ones and those who really matter to you. Prepare a list of people to invite from both sides and intimate them with a save the date at least so that they too can block their calendars. Moreover, check the wedding legalities of the destination you are getting married in as sometimes different places have different legal terms and conditions for marriage.
Choose your wedding spot
Zero in on your dream wedding spot and make the bookings final at least a year to 6 months ahead of the ceremony. Confirm availability of rooms if you have to put up guests in the same place. Check what venues – indoor or outdoor or both – will be provided to you and their duration. This would help you pan the décor, food and ceremony in details.
Carefully select vendors
Since destination wedding is a known ceremony today, most resorts and hotels are equipped with vendors to cover other collaterals at the venue. This includes light, decorations, visual documentation, food and even transport pick up and drop offs for the guests. Check if the hotel has a package that you can opt for. Or else, ask if they recommend any vendors. If neither way works out then select your own wedding planners or decorators, caterers and light décor. The transport can still be looked after by the resort unless you aim to higher cars for the trip.
Choose your attires
Check the place you are getting married in and the climate. Choose your wedding dress accordingly so that you are comfortable to move about the space. If you are opting for a local Make-up person then decide all the terms and conditions with them.
Carefully hand out schedules to all confirmed guests
For most people a destination wedding also means a mini-holiday expanding their trip to a day or two more. Keep that in mind and inform your guests of the nearby sightseeing places and how to easily reach them. Give them a guideline of flights that they can choose from. Let them know of transport pick-up and drop off facilities so that they too are relieved of the travel stress. Make it very clear if you are hosting them for the wedding or they would have to make their own financial transactions.
