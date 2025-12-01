Destination wedding: How to organise without getting stressed?

Organising a destination wedding all by yourself without stress is absolutely possible and for that you have to give it at least a year’s time to get things done properly.

Keep it simple

First and foremost, destination wedding does need a lot of finance. So, it is recommended that you keep the ceremony simple and short. Invite only your close ones and those who really matter to you. Prepare a list of people to invite from both sides and intimate them with a save the date at least so that they too can block their calendars. Moreover, check the wedding legalities of the destination you are getting married in as sometimes different places have different legal terms and conditions for marriage.

Choose your wedding spot

Zero in on your dream wedding spot and make the bookings final at least a year to 6 months ahead of the ceremony. Confirm availability of rooms if you have to put up guests in the same place. Check what venues – indoor or outdoor or both – will be provided to you and their duration. This would help you pan the décor, food and ceremony in details.