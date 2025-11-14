How to set up boundaries if you are single?

Here are some of the ways to make and sustain friendships and yet give a clear signal that you are setting up boundaries to forming a committed a relationship.

Know yourself

Start from asking yourself, what becomes too much to handle for you? What gives you the required energy to pull through? What kind of conversations do you want to be a part of and what to avoid? What kind of behaviour irks you the most? What kind of protection or shielding do you want to build around yourself- time, space, memories, emotions etc. Once you know yourself better, you will be in a position to pick and choose what you want and where you want to be, giving a clear sign of where you want to be involved and where you want to draw a line.

Be direct in your conversations

When you want to draw a boundary, you need to stop hesitating and start being direct. This might hurt people and you only have to calm yourself by telling that one cannot and perhaps should not try to please all. For those who really cherish your company, would understand and appreciate your directness, for there is always a way to be sternly polite and putting forward your case. Set up boundaries for people with regards to your time, emotions, social life and even dating options. Tell people what you are looking for, so it becomes easier for everyone to be on the same page.