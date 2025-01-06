Vision 2025: A shift towards intentional living

Reflecting on this journey, Balasree notes, “It taught me that if I can’t even dream of something — if I don’t have the courage to admit to myself what I want — it definitely won’t happen.” She emphasises the importance of silencing the inner critic that imposes limiting beliefs, allowing oneself to dream and pursue goals.

Her recent vision board workshop integrated improvisational theatre tools to help participants vividly imagine their goals, engaging all senses to create a tangible experience of their aspirations. She encouraged attendees to ‘dream like children but take responsibility like adults’.

She further adds, “People often perceive their ideal selves as distant or separate from who they are now. I used to think that way too. But I’ve come to believe there’s no gap — you’re already that person. It’s more about uncovering and embracing who you are rather than chasing after an external ideal.”